This season has been an adventure for the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers baseball team as they’ve depended on their high powered outfield while their defense and pitching developed throughout the season. In the final week of the Shockers’ regular season, the baseball team began to put everything together. The strong overall performances pushed the team to a second place regular season in their league, allowing them to host a game in the first round of their district championship tournament next week. In the span of this past week, the Shockers defeated the Pateros Billygoats 19-2 in four innings and 17-8 in seven innings as well as the Moses Lake Christian Academy (MLCA) Lions 27-7 in five innings.
The Shockers’ final surge started with a grandiose performance by the team as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning before exploding for 14 runs in the second inning to take a 16-0 lead. The Shockers tacked on an additional three runs in the third inning against just one run by the Billygoats in the third inning. Pateros was able to tack on an additional run in the top of the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough to force the Shockers to have to bat again.
The defense was strong behind a dominating complete game pitching performance by Michael Schneider (4 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 5 HBP, 5 K, 2 R, 2 ER). When the Billygoats were able to put the ball in play, the Shockers were continually up to the task as they posted a .923 fielding percentage for the game.
Offensively the Shockers were dominant from top to bottom, as all 10 players that saw the field achieved an on base percentage of .500 or better. Those players were Braydon Murison (3-3, 3 2B, BB, 4 R, 4 RBI, 5-5 SB), Jack Katovich (3-4, 2B, 3B, 4 R, 4 RBI, 3-3 SB), Jacob Simpson (1-3, 2B, HBP, 2 R, 1 RBI), Tanner Brown (2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2-2 SB), Michael Schneider (1-1, 2 HBP, 1 R, 1 RBI, 3-3 SB), Kyler Poff (0-1, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2-2 SB), Max Murison (2-2, BB, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2-2 SB), and Rook Thompson (BB, R, 1-1 SB).
The second game was closer but starting pitcher Kyler Poff posted a strong performance (5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 K, 8 R, 3 ER), only being lifted when the Shockers defense had a short period of difficulty. For the majority of the game, the team had another solid performance, including a highlight reel play by second baseman Braydon Murison where he caught a fly ball that popped out of his teammate’s mitt before it hit the ground.
Offensively the Shockers had another strong showing, including a strong return from Rook Thompson who returned from a knee injury he sustained the first weekend of the season. In addition to Thompson (3-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2-2 SB), other standout performances were seen by Tanner Brown (5-5, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2-2 SB), Jacob Simpson (3-5, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2-2 SB), Michael Schneider (1-2, 3 HBP, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2-2 SB), and Braydon Murison (3-4, 2 2B, BB, 4 R, 1 RBI, 4-4 SB).
These two wins put the Shockers and the MLCA Lions on a collision course with vital league rankings on the line. If the Lions won, they would finish in first place in the league over the Riverside Christian Crusaders, if the Shockers won, they would finish tied with an identical 7-5 league record with the Lions, but the Shockers would finish in second place, leaving the Lions in third place due to the fact that the Shockers would have defeated the Lions in two out of three matchups this season. The Shockers did not make it a game for very long.
Playing in Moses Lake, the Shockers batted first and jumped out with six runs in the top of the first inning. The Lions responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. That was as close as the game got as the Shockers erupted for 13 runs in the top of the second inning and never looked back. Waterville-Mansfield cruised to a 20 run victory.
Michael Schneider pitched his second complete game of the week for the win. Defensively, the Shockers were strong throughout. But the best play of the night was seen by shortstop Jack Katovich who turned a bang-bang double play to end the one small run the Lions made in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Offensively, it was a strong performance throughout the Shockers lineup. Some of the biggest performances were seen from Braydon Murison (1-2, 2B, 4 BB, 3 R, 8-8 SB), Jack Katovich (2-3, 3B, BB, 2 HBP, 4 R, 1 RBI, 4-4 SB), Jacob Simpson (2-4, 2B, 2 HBP, 4 R, 3 RBI, 7-7 SB), Rook Thompson (1-1, 3B, BB, 2 HBP, 3 R, 2 RBI, 3-4 SB), Michael Schneider (2-3, 2B, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI, 12-12 SB), Kyler Poff (0-0, 3 BB, 2 HBP, 4 R, 1 RBI, 8-8 SB), and Max Murison (2-3, 2B, BB, 1 R, 2 RBI, 5-5 SB).
With the three victories this past week the final Central Washington 1B league standings were Riverside Christian Crusaders (6-3 league, 6-5 overall), Waterville-Mansfield Shockers (7-5 league, 9-10 overall), MLCA Lions (7-5 league, 7-7 overall) and Pateros Billygoats (3-9 league, 3-12 overall). With the regular season complete, the single-elimination league tournament began Tuesday, May 10, with the Crusaders hosting the Billygoats and the Shockers hosting the Lions. The results of these two games were not available at the time this article was written. The winners of the two first round games are scheduled to meet on Friday, May 13, in Peshastin at Cascade High School’s baseball field. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The winner of this game will be crowned league champions and will advance to the state playoffs.