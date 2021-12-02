The male student athletes from Waterville and Mansfield are coming off of a successful football campaign and first year head coach Joel Barnes is looking to carry that momentum of success into the Shockers boys basketball season.
“Many of these men are coming off of a State Football appearance and you can see the confidence that they have. We hope to work hard and have that confidence roll into the gym. We have 21 amazing men who are hungry to learn, work hard, and get better for the Shockers community. I am really excited for our first home game to be back home and see our crowd loud and ready to support these hard-working men,” Barnes said.
With 21 student athletes turning out for boys basketball this year, the Shockers will field both a varsity and a junior varsity team with plenty of depth. The varsity team this year consists of a solid mix from all classes, including four seniors, five juniors, one sophomore, and two freshmen who will swing between the varsity and junior varsity teams. Barnes says the team will rely on the experience of seniors Braydon Murison, Jack Katovich, Gavin Haight, and Kaneem Island. But he also sees talent from throughout the Shockers’ roster.
“This year’s team is led by four amazing seniors who are great leaders on the court. We also have some strong underclassmen who will be able to contribute to the team. What is great about the team is that there are a lot of different players that can bring strong tools to the team and make us better in different areas. We are going to be relying on working together to be successful. I could see many different players being the 'star' for the night,” he said.
Being new to the program, Coach Barnes has been working hard in implementing his system in the first two weeks of practice. It is one aimed at getting the players to compete with grit and controlled energy every day.
“Our team motto this year is 'Bring the Energy.' Our goal this year is to build a program through fundamentals and energy on the court. If we can all learn how to work together and 'Bring the Energy,' we have a chance to be competitive. Our keys to having success this year are to be disciplined on offense and gritty on defense. If we can bring the energy and keep learning each day, we have a chance to be competitive. These players are a coach’s dream as they want to work hard and are hungry to learn and get better,” Barnes said.
Having moved down from the 2B division to the 1B division should also increase the Shockers’ chances of returning to the state tournament. However, they will have plenty of stiff competition. While Coach Barnes has been away from this league for several years, he said that he has heard Soap Lake, Riverside Christian School, and Moses Lake Christian Academy are all expected to be competitive this year.
The Shockers won’t waste any time jumping into the deep end of the pool as they open the season this week with three conference games. On Tuesday, they travel to Wenatchee to take on Cascade Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, they travel to Entiat to take on the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. Finally, on Saturday the Shockers host Riverside Christian School at 4 p.m.