The Waterville Shockers boys basketball team hosted the Cascade Christian Academy (CCA) Wolverines this past Monday. In a strong team effort, the Shockers came away with the win 38-27.
Head Coach Joel Barnes praised his players’ defense for shutting down the Wolverines’ main ball handler and scorer in the second half after he scored 10 points in the opening half.
“We knew we needed to put a lot of pressure on number 12 as he is their main ball handler and shooter. He is a great player and we had to go full deny on him in the second half. He scored 10 in the first half and three in the second half. I was really proud of our defense and the ability to make in-game changes and be effective with them,” said Coach Barnes.
He praised the defense of Braydon Murison, Jack Katovich, and Kaneem Island as they rotated on the Wolverines’ main scoring threat, stifling his scoring throughout the second half.
The Shockers found themselves with a height advantage and it showed on both offense and in the rebounding department.
“We had a height advantage on CCA and did a great job taking advantage of it,” said Coach Barnes.
Aside from the standout defense, both Gavin Haight and Braydon Murison stood out offensively and on the boards. Haight had a team-high 20 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocked shots. Murison had eight points and 10 rebounds.
After having to cancel four games for reasons beyond their control, the Shockers return to action this Friday and Coach Barnes is excited to see his team in action again.
“I can’t wait to get back on the floor, as this team is showing a lot of growth in their play and consistently playing hard with great defense,” he said.
On Friday, the Shockers (3-9, 3-7 league) host the Moses Lake Christian Academy Lions (13-1, 11-1 league). The following Monday they travel to Wilson Creek to take on the Devils (3-9, 3-9 league). Finally, on Wednesday, February 2, the Shockers host the Entiat Tigers (5-10, 5-7 league). All three are league games and all are scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. The JV team is also scheduled to return to action after a long layoff. On Friday, they take on the Lions at 4:30 p.m. The following day, the JV team will host the Ephrata Tigers JV team at 3:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.