The past week was a mixed bag for the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers volleyball and football teams. Due to WIAA health regulations, both teams had to cancel or reschedule games. But the cancellations do not hurt either team’s postseason aspirations.
The volleyball team had to cancel Tuesday night’s match against Omak and reschedule their league match against Easton. The match, which was originally scheduled for last Thursday, will not be played Tuesday, Nov. 2. However, their league win in Monday night’s match against the Entiat Tigers improved the Shockers league record to 7-1, guaranteeing them first place in the regular season regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night’s match. Statistics for last Monday’s match were not available at the time this article was written.
Looking ahead, if the Shockers win, they will secure their position outright. If they lose, they will be tied with Pateros Nannies with a 7-2 record. But the Shockers secured first place by beating the Nannies earlier in the season. As a result, the Shockers will host the postseason conference championships this Saturday. Times and matchups have not yet been announced.
Meanwhile, the Shockers football team had to cancel last Friday night’s game against the Pateros Billygoats. However, the cancellation does not put a damper on the Shockers’ postseason chances. The league sends two teams to the state postseason. Liberty Bell has locked up the league championship and will be the first team advancing. Meanwhile, the Entiat Tigers are one game ahead of the Shockers with a 4-1 record. But these two teams will wrap up the regular season this Saturday against each other in Waterville. Meaning that if the Shockers win, they will be tied with the Tigers with a 4-2 record, but they will have one their head-to-head matchup, meaning the Shockers will advance into the state playoffs as the second representative from their league. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
While there was disappointment about having to cancel games this past week, it does not diminish the enthusiasm for either team. With the volleyball team hosting their league championships and the football team hosting a winner-advances to state regular season finale, this will be a very exciting weekend for the Shockers.
