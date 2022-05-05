The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers baseball team came into last Tuesday’s game against the Riverside Christian Academy Shockers with extreme confidence after building a five game winning streak. Unfortunately for the Shockers, the Crusaders were eager to snap a three game losing streak of their own and they proved up to the task, defeating the Shockers 18-8 in five innings.
The game saw the Crusaders coming out hot and the Shockers facing some early struggles as Riverside Christian built a 15-1 lead after the top half of the fourth inning. But the Crusaders’ starting pitcher began to tire and the Shockers began to chip away at the lead scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. In the top of the fifth inning the Crusaders responded with three runs of their own. Still the Shockers refused to give in, chasing Riverside Christian’s starting pitcher from the game and scoring three runs. Jacob Simpson attempted to extend the game by shrinking the Crusaders’ lead to less than 10. He attempted to score from third base on a passed ball with two outs, but the Crusader’s catcher quickly wrangled the ball and made a perfect pass to the pitcher who made the game ending tag out.
Offensively, the Shockers had another solid day with all nine starters achieving an on base percentage of .500 or better. However, the Crusaders were able to stop any big innings by the Shockers and make timely outs in vital moments.
All offensive performances by the Shockers were noteworthy. The starters were Braydon Murison (1-3, 1 R, BB, 3-3 SB), Jack Katovich (3-4, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, 5-5 SB), Jacob Simpson (1-2, 1 R, BB, HBP, 3-4 SB), Tanner Brown (1-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, BB), Michael Schneider (1-3, HBP), Trevor Moore (1-3, 1 RBI, HBP), Kyler Poff (0-1, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 1-1 SB), Max Murison (1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, BB, 2-2 SB), and George Murison (1-3, 1 R, BB, 2-2 SB). Aidan Heath also played right field, having Jacob Simpson serve as the designated hitter for his spot in the batting order. On defense, Heath had a strong game tracking down a single at the fence and throwing out the batter at second base as he tried to stretch the single into a double. Heath then made a nice running catch to his left on a fly ball to end another rally by the Crusaders.
While the loss will likely prevent the Shockers from finishing the regular season in first place, a strong performance this week can propel them into second place, which would allow them to host a playoff game in the first round of the district playoffs next Tuesday. By the time this article is published, the Shockers (6-9, 4-4 district) will have played the Bridgeport Mustangs (3-11, 3-5 district) on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Shockers host the Pateros Billygoats (3-9, 3-6 district) in a double header, with first pitches scheduled for 3:15 and 5:15 pm. The Shockers will then wrap up their regular season in Moses Lake taking on the Moses Lake Christian Academy Lions (7-6, 7-4 district) in a game that will likely determine which of the two teams finish second and which finishes third in the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 pm. The District 6 championships begin Tuesday, May 10, with the first seed hosting the fourth seed and the second seed hosting the third seed. The single elimination tournament will then wrap up with the championship game being held Friday, May 13, in Peshastin with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The winner of the tournament will advance to the state playoffs.