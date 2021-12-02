The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers girls basketball team has consistently been the top performing team for the Shockers. This season this talented team is looking to go beyond its high achieving predecessors.
Head coach Keith Finkbeiner has guided the girls basketball to the top of the 2B conference in prior years. Two years ago, the last year that had a post season tournament for basketball, the ladies made it to the regional tournament, falling just short of reaching the state tournament. With the Shockers’ recent move down to 1B, Coach Finkbeiner has his team focused on winning their district, prevailing in a regional tournament game and qualifying for state.
To get there the team will rely on what has consistently brought the program success.
“Defense is a standard in our program. We expect to play at a high level defensively every day. Offensively we need to improve our fundamentals, ball movement and finishing at the hoop. We also need to come together as a team and stick together throughout the season,” Coach Finkbeiner said.
With a relatively young turnout consisting of four seniors, one junior, seven sophomores, five freshmen, and one eighth grader, the Shockers will be relying on their seniors to provide leadership.
“We will rely on our senior leadership in particular Ella Osborne and Bailey Viebrock who have experienced the depth of high school basketball at levels the rest of our team has not,” said Coach Finkbeiner.
The girls program also welcomes new assistant coach Alex Landon and volunteers Kim Gormley and Jackie Finkbeiner this season.
While the girls basketball program has had a run of success and has high aspirations this season, the other teams in the district are not ready to coronate the Shockers as the top team just yet.
“We are new to the 1B league and learning the competition but traditionally Moses Lake Christian, Pateros and Entiat have been the best teams. Moses Lake Christian has returning experience from their state team two years ago. Pateros has been building a continual program from the youth up,” he said.
The Shockers open their season this week with two conference games. On Tuesday, they travel to Wenatchee to take on the Cascade Christian Academy Wolverines at 6 p.m. Then on Friday, the Shockers travel to Entiat to take on the Tigers at 6 p.m.
