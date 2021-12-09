The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers girls basketball team looked like a team determined to lay waste to their opponents. On Tuesday, they opened the season with a dominating 63-18 victory over the Cascade Christian Academy Wolverines. They followed their opening act up with a strong 54-38 victory over the Entiat Tigers on Friday.
Head Coach Keith Finkbeiner saw a strong team performance in the Shockers victory over the Wolverines.
“The girls started and finished strong in an overall team effort,” Finkbeiner said.
Ella Osborne led the team with 32 points and 10 rebounds. Jimenia Garcia had a well-rounded game with nine points, eight rebounds, and eight steals. Tierra Miller also stood out with eight points and seven assists.
Against the Tigers, the Shockers managed to build a 10 point lead by halftime before slowly expanding the gap in the second half until it reached the final 16 point margin of victory.
Once again Osborne led the way, tallying 18 points, nine rebounds, seven steals, and six assists. Bailey Viebrock accounted for another 13 points. Garcia was strong on defense, recording five steals. Meanwhile, Miller continued to distribute the ball tallying seven assists.
The Junior Varsity team also had a perfect week. On Wednesday, they beat the Wenatchee Panthers 46-21. On Friday, the girls stood tall over the Entiat Tigers 59-29.
This week the Shockers (2-0, 2-0 league) have two games scheduled. On Friday, they travel to Bridgeport to take on the Fillies (1-2, 1-1 league) at 6 p.m. On Saturday, they host the Soap Lake Eagles (0-3, 0-3 league) at 4 p.m. in Waterville. Both matchups are league games.
