The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers baseball team kicks off their season this weekend against the Omak Pioneers. With a strong core of returning players, a transfer with plenty of baseball experience, and a solid group of young, but coachable and athletic newcomers, the Shockers hope to make a strong showing in their league this year.
The team has 15 players this year, the largest number in the past four years. More importantly, nine of those players are returning from last year. Seniors Gavin Haight, Jack Katovich, and Braydon Murison, along with junior Trevor Moore return for their fourth year of baseball, providing the Shockers with a lot of leadership. Moore played in his eighth grade year making this his fourth year of high school baseball. All four players have shown the ability to turn in dominating performances in games. Junior James Smith returns for his third year looking to provide even more experience in the middle infield as well as the outfield. Junior Jacob Simpson along with sophomore Tanner Brown and freshmen Aidan Heath and Michael Schneider return for their second year, all showing significant gains from past years. To go along with the returning Shockers, Rook Thompson begins his first year with the team after transferring from Chelan. While he is a new member of the Waterville-Mansfield team, he has played throughout grade school and gained high school experience with Chelan last year, providing the Shockers with another experienced and talented player.
To compliment the experienced returning players, the Shockers also welcome sophomore Maurice Willis, freshmen George Murison, Max Murison, and Ismael Mata, and eighth grader Kyler Poff. All have shown significant growth in the first two weeks of practice and provide athleticism that will allow them to make contributions to the team this year.
Last year, the Shockers boasted a dominating offense while struggling on defense. In the first weeks of practice, they worked on implementing what worked from last year in preparing their offense while refocusing on intensive fundamental work on defense along with understanding why certain plays are made and focusing on the current pitch instead of what just happened. The results have thus far been promising.
The pitching staff is also showing growth and plenty of promising depth, which is a rare occurrence in 1B. Currently, Gavin Haight and Michael Schneider are forecast as the two primary starters. Braydon Murison, Jack Katovich, Rook Thompson, and Kyler Poff have shown plenty of prowess on the mound and will see action in relief. Several other players have shown some promise during bullpen sessions and will be given more opportunities to develop as the season progresses, hopefully adding even more depth to a very talented crew. The pitching staff has made it a priority to focus on throwing strikes and focusing on the current pitch above all else.
While the Shockers are in a new league this year, they have played against two of the four teams in their league this year, Pateros and Bridgeport. The other two league opponents, Riverside Christian and Moses Lake Christian Academy will provide new matchups. However, with the Shockers proven offensive success and renewed focus on defense and pitching, they feel confident that they will have a strong showing in their league and in the postseason this year.
The Shockers kick off their season with a non-league double header in Omak against the Pioneers this Saturday. First pitches are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.