This past Saturday, the Waterville-Mansfield Shockers football team took on the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions in a game that will likely determine who will be crowned conference champion. Despite battling hard all night the Shockers ultimately fell to the Mountain Lions 44-18.
Coming off a big win against Soap Lake the week before, the Shockers were primed to take on the larger team from Liberty Bell. The Mountain Lions have been playing down at the 1B level despite being a 2B school. Despite this, the Shockers were not looking for excuses as they threw everything they had into the game, making the contest much closer than the final score alludes.
“Our athletes played extremely hard and in the second half we made it a game before Liberty Bell pulled away at the end,” said head coach Tayn Kendrick.
On offense, the Shockers showed their fierce ground game. They were led by Trevor Moore (25 carries, 183 yards, and 2 touchdowns) and Braydon Murison (26 carries, 93 yards). This was a testament to the running backs and the offensive line even as they went up against a solid defensive front for the Mountain Lions. Ultimately, Liberty Bell was able to make enough red zone stops to get the win.
“Liberty Bell’s front three are tough and our line was up to the challenge. Unfortunately, we made some trips to the red zone that didn’t get points and that came back to haunt us. In a big game, it comes down to the little things and we didn’t execute,” said Coach Kendrick.
The Shockers defense played hard all night as well. Jack Katovich, Braydon Murison, and Preston Mulanax all had strong performances to help frustrate their opponents. Coach Kendrick was complimentary of his defense and his assistant coaches for getting this group ready to execute all night.
“Coach Mires and Coach Flaget did an amazing job getting the players ready to go and, despite the score, the defense played well. Liberty Bell has some great athletes, and they made some plays down the stretch we couldn’t match,” he said.
Despite the loss, the game provided the Shockers with some valuable experience playing in big games.
“Even with a loss we learned a lot and part of winning big games is being in big games. We will continue to get better this week like we have all year and translate that into a better performance on Friday. We still have our best football ahead of us,” said Coach Kendrick.
Waterville-Mansfield is still in great position to reach the playoffs. They are currently tied for first place in their conference with Liberty Bell and Entiat. All three teams have identical 2-1 league records. Two teams from the conference will advance to the postseason.
The Shockers (4-3, 2-1 conference) have two vital conference games remaining in their regular season. On Friday they travel to Pateros to take on the Billygoats (0-7, 0-3 conference) at 6 p.m.. Then on Friday, Nov. 5, the Shockers wrap up their regular season by battling the Entiat Tigers (5-2, 2-1 conference) in what may be the determining game for which of these two teams advances to the postseason. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7 p.m.