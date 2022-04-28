The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers baseball team made the trip north to Oroville this past Saturday to take on the Hornets in a double header. When they arrived, their bats did not show any weariness, as they swept the hornets 17-7 in six innings and 28-20 in seven innings.
The opening game saw starting pitcher Michael Schneider bounce back from a few rough outings, showing the consistency that has led to his prior success. Schneider pitched 4 2/3 innings before he reached his pitch count limit to secure the win. During the outing, he allowed only three earned runs while striking out six. The Hornets did manage to score two additional unearned runs off of errors by the Shockers’ defense. Jack Katovich then took the mound in relief for the remaining 1 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run and an additional unearned run to earn his second save of the season.
Meanwhile Waterville-Mansfield’s offense was cruising along. The team hit .414 for the game and had a .605 on base percentage, recording 12 hits, while collecting 12 walks and having another two batters advance after being hit by pitches. On the base paths, the Shockers were unstoppable, recording 28 stolen bases for the game in 28 attempts.
In addition to the strong pitching performances, the Shockers had many standout performances on offense as eight of the nine starters scored at least one run. The top performers included Trevor Moore (2-3, 2B, BB, HBP, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2-2 SB), Jacob Simpson (1-3, 2BB, 3 R, 3 RBI, 4-4 SB), Jack Katovich (5-5, 2B, 5 R, 3 RBI, 7-7 SB), Max Murison (0-2, 2 BB, 2 R, 2-2 SB), Michael Schneider (2-3, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 4-4 SB), Braydon Murison (1-3, 2B, BB, HBP, 3 R, 3 RBI, 5-5 SB), and Kyler Poff (0-2, 3 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1-1 SB).
The second game saw starting pitcher Kyler Poff come out consistently throwing strikes. But in the bottom of the third inning, after the Shockers had taken an 11-3 lead, defensive errors let the Hornets back into the game as they scored 7 runs, five of which were unearned. While Poff’s day on the mound ended early, he moved to second base and continued to play solid defense at his position. Jack Katovich took the mound in the fourth inning but lasted only one inning as he had control issues that he has not seen over the past several weeks. Braydon Murison then took the ball, pitching the remaining three innings. He battled through control issues of his own in the sixth inning, resulting in the Hornets being able to tie the game at 20. However, Murison bounced back in the bottom of the seventh inning after the Shockers scored an additional eight runs to regain the lead. Murison quickly shut the door on the Hornets, allowing no more runs and securing his first win of the season as well as Waterville-Mansfield’s fifth straight victory.
For as good as the Shockers were offensively in the first game, they were even better in the second game. The team recorded a .406 batting average and a .672 on base percentage. The drew 20 walks and an additional six batters reached base after being hit with pitches. On the bases, the Shockers ran on almost every pitch as the Hornets could not find a way to stop the Shockers’ attack. For the game, the Shockers stole an unprecedented 43 bases in 43 attempts, helping to disrupt the Hornets’ pitching and ensuring Waterville-Mansfield consistently had runners in scoring position. Every starter scored at least on run and 10 of the 11 players that saw the field in the game scored a run and had an on base percentage of .500 or better.
With such a strong showing there were plenty of strong performances by the Shockers. These were seen by Trevor Moore (2-3, 3 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI, 6-6 RBI), James Smith (0-2, 2 BB, 2 R, 2-2 SB), Tanner Brown (3-6, BB, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, 7-7 SB), Jacob Simpson (2-3, 3 BB, HBP, 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, 3-3 SB), Jack Katovich (2-5, 2 BB, 3 R, 4 RBI, 5-5 RBI), Max Murison (0-3, BB, 2 HBP, 3 R, 1 RBI, 2-2 SB), Michael Schneider (1-2, 2 BB, 2 HBP, 3 R, 1 RBI, 7-7 SB), Braydon Murison (3-5, 2 BB, 3 R, 4 RBI, 6-6 SB), Kyler Poff (0-2, 4 BB, 3 R, 1 RBI, 5-5 SB), and George Murison (HBP, 1 R, ). Ismael Mata also made his debut for the Shockers, playing strong defense in right field for two innings.
With two weeks left in the regular season, the Shockers (6-8, 4-3 league) are currently in second place, half a game behind Moses Lake Christian Academy (5-3, 5-3 league). However, as their five remaining are all league matchups, including games against MLCA and third place Riverside Christian Academy, the Shockers can take first place if they win their remaining schedule. At the time this article is published, the Shockers will have played Riverside Christian Academy (4-5, 4-3 league), but the results are unavailable at the time this was written.
This week, the Shockers host the Pateros Billygoats (3-8, 3-6 league) in a Saturday double header at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The following Tuesday they travel to Bridgeport to battle the Mustangs (2-9, 2-3 league) at 4:30 p.m.