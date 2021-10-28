The Waterville-Shockers volleyball team has had its share of challenges this year. But no matter how tough the challenges, they have been able to consistently win their league matches. As a result, after winning their two league matches, while dropping a non-league match, the Shockers find themselves leading their league with a great chance to make the postseason. They do so with a 6-1 league record, despite a 6-7 overall record.
This past week the Shockers dropped their non-league match to Cashmere 14-25, 19-25, 27-25, and 13-25. They then bounced back to win both vital league matches, beating Wilson Creek 22-25, 11-25, 25-12, 25-16, and 15-9 as well as Riverside Christian Academy 25-21, 25-10, and 25-15.
Despite losing a hard-fought match to Cashmere, the girls showed grit on a night where they honored their senior players.
“The team battled hard against the Cashmere Bulldogs. We were able to celebrate our three seniors: Ella Osborne, Bailey Viebrock, and Johnna Hope. These girls demonstrated true leadership and great positivity on and off the court,” said head coach Alyssa Polson.
Coach Polson highlighted the play of several of her players. Alexa Garcia led the way going 15/15 serving to go along with 2 aces, 57 assists, and 10 digs. Other notable performances were seen by Johnna Hope (11/12 serving, 1 kill, 1 block, and 2 digs), Ella Osborne (9/12 serving, 1 ace, 2 assists, 11 kills, 3 blocks, and 16 digs), and Jimena Garcia (8/9 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 8 kills, and 8 digs).
The win versus Wilson Creek saw many notable performances. Once again, the Shockers were led by Alexa Garcia, who went 11/11 serving and had 70 assists. Other strong performances were seen by Johnna Hope (12/15 serving, 2 aces, and 2 blocks), Bailey Viebrock (12/14 serving and 3 aces), Ella Osborne (10/12 serving, 4 aces, 6 assists, 10 kills, 5 blocks, and 1 dig), Harlie Zones (9/9 serving, 3 aces, and 4 kills), and Tiera Miller (7/9 serving, 3 aces, 7 assists, 4 kills, 1 block, and 3 digs).
This past Monday’s victory against Cascade Christian Academy once again saw a strong team effort by the Shockers. Notable performances were seen from Alexa Garcia (18/18 serving, 3 aces, 42 assists, and 1 dig), Ella Osborne (13/14 serving, 5 aces, 5 assists, 10 kills, 7 blocks, and 2 digs), Harlie Zones (8/9 serving, 2 aces, and 4 kills), and Tiera Miller (6/7 serving, 3 aces, 5 kills, and three digs).
The Shockers JV and C teams were also in action against Cashmere. Despite playing hard, the JV lost in three games (19-25, 21-25, and 13-25) as did the C team (14-25, 19-25, and 12-25).
Entering their last week of play the Shockers (6-7, 6-1 league) have a great chance of reaching post season play. On Tuesday, they travel to Omak to take on the Pioneers (3-7-1) in non-league play at 6:30 p.m. Then on Thursday they host the Easton Jaguars (0-8, 0-8 league) at 5:30 p.m. to wrap up their regular season league schedule. The district tournament is scheduled for November 2, 4, and 6 with locations still to be announced.