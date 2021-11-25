After wrapping up successful seasons that saw both the Shockers volleyball and football teams reach the state playoffs, both teams found themselves well represented in their leagues’ post season awards.
The volleyball team finished the season with a 6-1 league record and steamrolled their way over their competition in their district championship tournament on their way to capturing the district crown. Four of their starters were recognized on the All-League teams, which is impressive considering only six players are on the court at any one time. Alexa Garcia and Ella Osborne were both announced as first team All-League. Harlie Zones was named second team All-League, and Tierra Miller was honorable mention All-League.
Team captain Ella Osborne expressed her pride in all of her teammates and the year they were able to put together.
“I think that they are highly deserved. I’m really proud of everybody on our team. We worked really hard to get where we got. I am unbelievably proud of everybody even if not every single person got an award, everybody deserved one. We really worked as a team and showed everybody that this year could be a good year for us,” Osborne said.
Meanwhile the football team finished the season in second place in their league with a 3-1 league record. Head Coach Tayn Kendrick said many coaches told him the Shockers were the most physical team they faced throughout the season. The conference’s All-League team saw 10 spots filled by Shockers and the Offensive Player of the Year was also from Waterville-Mansfield. The league’s top offensive player was Abraham Diaz, who ran over defenses all year long, often dragging opposing players with him on his way to repeated big runs. Seniors Braydon Murison and Jack Katovich received honors on both sides of the ball. Murison found himself named to both first team All-League offense (offensive line) and defense (linebacker). Katovich was named first team All-League defense (defensive end) and honorable mention All-League offense (all purpose). Joining the seniors on offense were first team All-League recipients Mateus Mullen (offensive line) and Marshall Mires (all purpose) as well as honorable mention recipients Cole Borden (quarterback) and Trevor Moore (running back). Also named to the defense All-League teams with first team recognition was Preston Mulanax (hybrid). Honorable mention recognition also went to Kaneem Island (defensive back).
Head coach Tayn Kendrick shared his pride in his team and his players’ recognition.
“The Shockers were well represented in the All-League voting. This was a great way to end the year and the players were very deserving. I am happy to see the hard work and effort all of the players put in to be recognized. These awards are a reflection of the dedication they put in during the season and off-season,” Kendrick said.
With such a strong showing by both the volleyball and football teams, the head coaches were also recognized. Both head coach Alyssa Polson and head coach Tayn Kendrick were recognized with Coach of the Year honors. While the coaches would work hard to keep the praise focused on their players, Athletic Director Keith Finkbeiner had nothing but praise for his two coaches.
It is a testament to their preparation, hard work, and commitment to their program overall and the players individually,” Finkbeiner said.
In the end, these awards reflect just how successful these two fall sports teams were. The hard work and dedication of the players and coaches alike led to good things this season and help to set them up for continued success next season.