The Waterville-Mansfield softball team has been an absolute juggernaut this season, experiencing only one close game all year. The overwhelming wins have propelled the Shockers to be ranked the fourth best team in Washington. This week the Shockers once again had nothing to worry about. On Tuesday, they beat the Soap Lake Eagles 34-5. But once was not enough for these ladies as they took on the same team in a double header two days later with similar results. In the second and third matchups, the Shockers won 20-7 and 25-1.
The first game started with a slight hiccup. Starting pitcher Brook Brooks was only able to get through the first 1/3 of the first inning as she experienced some uncharacteristic struggles with her control. Her hardships only resulted in two runs scored for the Eagles. Tiera Miller was able relieve Brooks and put a quick end to the inning. The Eagles’ lead was short lived as the Shockers responded with 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning and continued to expand the lead throughout the remainder of the game. Miller pitched through the end of the third inning, before Harlie Zones took the ball and finished off the Eagles in the fourth and fifth inning.
Offensively, the Shockers again had several strong performances. Some of the notable performers were Harlie Zones (3-4, 2B, HR, 2 BB, HBP, 4 R, 4 RBI), Tiera Miller (4-4, 2B, 3B, BB, HBP, 5 R, 5 RBI), Evalee Shafer (0-2, 4 BB, 4 R), Lauren Shiflett (1-1, 5 BB, 6 R, 1 RBI), and Brook Brooks (1-1, 4 BB, HBP, 4 R, 3 RBI).
Individual statistics for Thursday’s victories were not available at the time of this writing.
This week, the Shockers wraps up their regular season and advance to their district championship tournament. On Tuesday, before this article is published, the Shockers (9-0, 6-0 district), will have taken on the Bridgeport Fillies (0-14, 0-5 district). They then conclude their regular season by hosting the Pateros Nannies (7-7, 6-1 district) on Thursday, with first pitches scheduled for 3:15 and 5:15 pm. As there are only two teams in District 6 eligible to participate in the postseason, the Shockers will instead participate in the District 7 championship tournament this Saturday in Kettle Falls. Opponents and times have yet to be finalized at the time this article was written.
