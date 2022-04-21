While the Waterville-Mansfield softball team has not played a lot of games this season so far, but they have certainly taken advantage of the games they have played. This week, the Shockers went a perfect 4-0, sweeping the Quincy Jackrabbits, 18-8 and 13-10, on Wednesday as well as the Bridgeport Fillies, 22-10 and 32-10, on Saturday.
Wednesday’s first game against the Jackrabbits saw the Shockers come out fast, securing an 8-0 lead after the first inning and never looking back. Waterville-Mansfield hit through their entire starting limit in three of the four times they went to bat, securing a mercy rule victory in five innings. Starting pitcher Tiera Miller had a strong game, striking out seven in a complete game victory. The defense backed up Miller’s strong performance, committing only one error for the game.
There were several notable performances on offense for the game as well. Harlie Zones led the way on offense (2-2, HR, HBP, BB, 4 R, 4 RBI). Miller backed up her pitching with a strong showing at the plate (3-4, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI). Other notable performances were seen from Yajaira Guerro (2-3, BB, 3 R, 2 RBI), Kaylee Norton (0-2, BB, HBP, 2 R, RBI), and Denise Bravo (0-0, 2 BB, HBP, 3 R).
The second game saw the Jackrabbits put up a fight, gaining a 7-3 lead after the first inning, But the Shockers stormed back with their relentless offense to secure the 13-10 lead. While starting pitcher Tiera Miller did give up runs more quickly than the first game, she maintained her composure to put an end to Quincy’s rallies in the first and second innings, recording six strikeouts for the game.
Once again, the Shockers had several players that stood out on offense. Strong performances were seen by Harlie Zones (1-1, 2 HBP, 3 R), Tiera Miller (3-3, 3B, 3 R, 4 RBI), Brooke Brucks (0-0, 2 BB, 1 R), and Denise Bravo (1-1, BB, 2 R).
Saturday’s opening game versus the Bridgeport Fillies, saw the Shockers come out hot on the frosty spring morning. The Shockers took an 8-3 lead after the first inning and never stopped. The team batted through their entire starting lineup in each of the first three innings. Tiera Miller had a strong pitching performance, holding the Fillies scoreless in the second, third, and fourth innings, to earn another victory.
Despite sending their offense to the plate for just four innings, the Shockers had 41 plate appearances, showing just how dominant the team was. Strong performances were seen by all nine starters. They were Harlie Zones (2-3, grand slam HR, BB, HBP, 2 R, 7 RBI), Tiera Miller (0-2, 3 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2-2 SB), Evalee Shafer (1-1, 3 BB, HBP, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2-2 SB), Yajaira Guerro (2-3, 2 BB, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1-1 SB), Lauren Shiflett (1-3, 2 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1-1 SB), Eva Cooper (0-1, 3 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI), Brooke Brucks (2-2, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 RBI), Dennise Bravo (0-0, 4 BB, 3 R), and Kaylee Norton (1-1, 3 BB, 3 R, 3 RBI).
By the second game of the day, the Shockers had already crushed the Fillies spirit. The Shockers jumped out to a 16-0 lead after the first inning and never let their foot off the gas. Waterville-Mansfield’s defense was strong as well, not committing an error all game. In the four innings the Shockers went up to bat, they batted through their entire lineup in three innings, including the first inning when they sent 22 players to the plate. The only inning the Shockers did not bat through their entire order was the third inning, when eight of their nine starters had plate appearances.
For the second consecutive game, the entire starting lineup stood out offensively. The game two lineup was Harlie Zones (2-2, grand slam HR, 4 BB, 5 R, 5 RBI, 1-1 SB), Tiera Miller (4-4, 2 2B, grand slam HR, BB, HBP, 5 R, 6 RBI), Evalee Shafer (2-3, 2 BB, HBP, 4 R, 3 RBI), Yajaira Guerro (4-5, 2B, BB, 5 R, 5 RBI), Lauren Shiflett (2-3, 2B, 3 BB, 4 R, 3 RBI), Eva Cooper (2-4, 2B, 2 BB, 2 R, 4 RBI), Brooke Brucks (3-5, BB, 1 R, 3 RBI), Dennise Bravo (1-3, 3 BB, 3 R, 1 RBI), and Kaylee Norton (0-2, BB, 2 HBP, 3 R).
This week, the Shockers (5-0, 2-0 league) take on the Soap Lake Eagles (0-5, 0-1 league) in league play on Tuesday, April 26. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.