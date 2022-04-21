The Waterville-Mansfield track and field team traveled to Brewster this past Tuesday and by the end of the night they had plenty to be proud of. Despite the unseasonably cold weather Head Coach Mark Ward was able to brag about his team’s personal accomplishments as well as his athlete’s never quit attitude when things did not go to plan.
Ava Cummings may have had better nights in the past, but she fought throughout her events. In the Sprint Medley relay, Cummings was knocked to the ground by her incoming teammate, but she refused to lay down and quit. Instead, Ava jumped up and ran. Despite the mishap, she was able to pass a competitor on the home stretch of her 200 meter leg. While she was sore from the relay, Cummings gave it her all in the long jump, jumping 13 feet 4 inches.
Despite her struggles, Ava’s efforts and the support she provided her teammates had her coach proud of her night.
“Always the consummate teammate, Ava could be seen traveling from event to event supporting the other members of the Shockers squad following the completion of her competition day,” said Coach Ward.
Elsie Munson overcame the cold on the triple jump and managed to equal her personal best of 26 feet 2 inches on her second jump.
“She is putting the puzzle pieces together for a great second have of the season,” said Coach Ward.
Jada Freels also had a great showing for the night. She started off the Sprint Medley relay and had her team in competition for the lead by the end of her leg. In the high jump, Freels bettered her previous best jump of the season by four inches, with a jump of four feet six inches. The performance put her in contention for qualifying for state.
“It was a great day for Jada to fly,” said Coach Ward.
Despite the adverse winds, Josie Flitton gave it her all in the discus. Her best throw of the night was 67 feet one inch, which was just shy of her personal best. After her event, Flitton continued to support her teammates.
“Never a quitter, Josie finished the day by supporting teammates in other events. The best is yet to come,” said Coach Ward.
Abraham Diaz had another strong meet. His first event was the shot put, where he bettered his already state leading best throw by nearly two feet. His new best throw is 45 feet 7 inches. Diaz then competed in his first-ever 400 meter leg of the Sprint Medley relay. Despite this being his first time in this event, Diaz posted 61 second splits which would place him in third place in the NCW 1B league. He finished his day competing in the long jump, with a jump of 17 feet 1 inch. Despite this not being a personal best for Diaz, the jump did mean that he has now topped 17 feet for three consecutive meets.
Brody Lawrence threw the javelin for just his second meet. He threw a new personal best of 62 feet 9 inches.
“There are many parts of Brody’s throwing that are coming along nicely. Look for good things to come down the line,” said Coach Ward.
Cole Borden started the season as a thrower but has switched to sprinting and jumping events. His best performance of the night was in the triple jump, where he recorded a jump of 34 feet 7 inches. This was just shy of his personal best.
“Cole Borden has shown the biggest turn around I’ve seen in 30 years of coaching. Next week will be a breakout week for Cole,” said Coach Ward.
Dade Holmes had a good night with the Javelin. He recorded a throw of 73 feet 2 inches, which was his second best throw of the season.
Joseph Lesky competed in his first meet of the year. He ran the second leg of the Sprint Medley. Lesky also had a solid debut throwing discus, posting a throw of 61 feet 8 inches.
“We’re all looking forward to seeing what Joseph will do in the open sprints and discus, following some more consistent practice,” said Coach Ward.
Mario Capi had a consistent showing in the long jump. His best jump of 18 feet was Capi’s second best jump of the season.
“Mario continues to work on different parts of his jumps and is looking for a breakout meet in the near future,” said Coach Ward.
The track and field team is back in action this Saturday at the Quincy Invitational. There will be 24 teams from 1B through 2A competing. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.