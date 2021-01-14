The WIAA recently revised the winter sports season in response to the updated state guidelines. Under the updates, Waterville-Mansfield will be holding its high school football and volleyball seasons from Feb. 1 through March 20.
Waterville High School Athletic Director Keith Finkbeiner stated the high school football coaching staff has already met to discuss the rapidly approaching season as well as alternative practice locations nearby that have less snow accumulation than we are experiencing in Waterville.
Meanwhile, the traditional winter and spring sports seasons have not had their seasons updated at this time. But, Finkbeiner confirmed the general belief is that the current sports season will be followed by the spring sports season, which includes baseball, softball, and track and field. This is because, under the state guidelines, these sports will be allowed before basketball. Finkbeiner confirms the general belief is that scheduling the basketball season after spring sports this year gives the best chance for our counties to meet the necessary criteria outlined by the state to be able to hold a basketball season.
The WIAA did announce that they will review the spring sports and basketball seasons at its upcoming meeting on Jan. 19. This should provide more clarity in the order and scheduling of the remaining seasons. Until then, our high school athletes and their families can take comfort in knowing that their return to sports is fast approaching.