The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) announced a timeframe for determining whether the upcoming high school basketball season would move forward while providing an idea as to what postseason competitions would look like.
The WIAA revealed decisions would be made individually for each of Washington’s three high school regions. Waterville-Mansfield’s teams are parts of Region C, which includes most high schools in North Central and Eastern Washington. To begin a season, at least 50% of the region’s schools must be eligible to participate, based on the WIAA’s COVID-19 metrics. A final determination as to whether or not a region will begin the upcoming basketball season, cancel it, or attempt to reschedule it will be made by the WIAA on Dec. 4, with an announcement concerning the seasons being made no later than Dec. 11. Currently, the basketball season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 28.
Meanwhile, each region will be able to hold its own final four postseason championship events for each classification instead of state championship tournaments. For a regional tournament to be held, there must be at least eight schools eligible and playing a sport in each classification at the end of the fourth week of each season.
Waterville High School Athletic Director, Kieth Finkbeiner confirmed athletic directors in our area are actively discussing the scheduled upcoming athletic season while they await the final determination from the WIAA.
Currently, schools in our area are not on pace to be eligible to participate in the upcoming basketball season as it is currently scheduled. To be eligible to practice schools must be in a county that is reporting less than 75-per-100,000 COVID cases for the trailing two weeks. This number must be reduced to 25-per-100,000 for schools to be able to participate in games. On Nov. 12, the Chelan-Douglas Health District was reporting Douglas County as having 426-per-100,000 for the trailing two weeks. Meanwhile, Chelan County is reported to have 509-per-100,000 for the same time frame.