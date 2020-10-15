WATERVILLE — The WIAA (Washington Interscholastic Activities Association) issued new guidelines for a return to athletics and activities on Oct. 6 in compliance with Governor Jay Inslee’s newest decree.
Waterville High School Athletic Director, Keith Finkbeiner feels the new guidelines as encouraging as the restrictions have been loosened.
The updated guidelines move away from the governor’s previously outlined phasing as outlined by his Safe Start Plan and instead focus on each county’s positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for the past two weeks as well as the percentage of positive test results.
Under the new guidelines, once a county has between 25 and 75 cases per 100,000 people and less than 5% of all tests are positive, low and moderate risk sports, to include volleyball, baseball, softball, and track, and field, can hold league games with one parent or guardian in attendance for each player.
Tournaments are not allowed in this phase. All sports and tournaments may resume once a county is below 25 cases per 100,000 people and less than 5% of all tests are positive. At this stage, spectator attendance limits will be determined by the governor’s Safe Start Plan.
As of Oct. 8, Douglas County has 105.9 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. The percent of positive tests are an encouraging 4.41% for the most recently reported week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 4 for Chelan and Douglas Counties.
“The transition seems slow, but is moving in the right direction for a return to sports,” Finkbeiner said.
He sees a possible challenge with league games as Waterville-Mansfield’s league extends between Douglas, Chelan, Grant, and Okanogan counties. Still, Finkbeiner is hopeful all four counties will have the numbers needed to return to play by the time high school sports are scheduled to resume in late December.