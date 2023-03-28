WATERVILLE — The state auditor has identified two problems in Douglas County’s use of grant funding in 2021, one of them involving COVID-19 federal funds.
In 2021, Douglas County spent $1,040,917 in COVID-19 funds from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, part of a federal grant meant to allow public entities to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as part of the grant’s federal requirements, the U.S. Department of the Treasury specified that grant recipients needed to use the funds March 3, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024, according to the state’s audit report.
Grant recipients were not allowed to charge any expenses incurred before March 3 to this COVID-19 program.
Douglas County charged $276,530 to the COVID-19 grant for a road project outside of the allowed period, according to the audit.
In the county’s response provided in the audit report, the “particular road project” was originally paid through other sources. And when the county used the COVID-19 recovery funds for the project, “the fact that some of the work took place before 2020 was missed.”
The state’s audit report also identified another issue when the county paid $909,801 to five contractors for county projects with grant funds. But the county did not verify that the contractors were not suspended or debarred from participating in federal programs before contracting them in 2021, according to the report.
The county it created a checklist for all projects, including federal or state funded, to ensure compliance, the report showed.
In 2020, the state auditor’s office also confirmed that the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office was late paying about $6.3 million in payroll taxes between March 2020 and March 2021, resulting in more $100,000 in penalties from the IRS.
The payments were for Douglas County and two junior taxing districts: the Eastmont and Bridgeport school districts.
The IRS reduced the fines to a total of $74,000. Douglas County commissioners filed a lawsuit against the county treasurer’s bond and the bonding company in September.
In another audit that year, the state also noted the county failed to verify that its financial statements were accurate.
Some of the discrepancies included incorrect reports concerning the county’s revenues, expenditures and total cash and investments, according to the report.
Natalie Marx, the former county treasurer, was suspended Aug. 31. She apologized to the county at a public hearing on Sept. 28 and resigned from the position on Oct. 12.
Felisha Rosales was sworn in as interim Douglas County treasurer on Dec. 21 to serve in the position until the fall election.
Rosales was elected to the treasurer position in the 2022 general election. She was the only candidate.
