Douglas County Courthouse, Waterville

The Douglas County Courthouse in Waterville, Washington. 

WATERVILLE — The state auditor has identified two problems in Douglas County’s use of grant funding in 2021, one of them involving COVID-19 federal funds.

In 2021, Douglas County spent $1,040,917 in COVID-19 funds from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, part of a federal grant meant to allow public entities to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



