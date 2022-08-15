WATERVILLE — A sea of tents took over the football field at Waterville School District last week, but this was no average camping trip.
The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team (SEWAIMT), funded by the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, set up shop Wednesday to help control the Mohr Fire.
The fire started Monday about 10 miles southeast of Waterville near Mohr Canyon, and spread toward Rimrock Meadows and Moses Coulee, according to a Wenatchee World article.
Public Information Officer Ben Shearer said incident management teams are called when fires become too big or complex for local fire departments.
“They can’t all just fight a fire for five or six days straight,” Shearer said. He added firefighters have lives and families outside of work to go home to.
The Mohr Fire was crossing into land overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, causing the situation to become more complex and require backup.
The group is an all-hazards incident management team, or a Type 3 IMT. Shearer said personnel are pulled from agencies statewide, and they provide equipment, resources and manpower that local departments can’t.
Shearer said a Type 3 team is the next level up from a local fire crew. They consist of around 15 to 20 overhead personnel who oversee a team of firefighters.
“At one point we had close to 300 people on site, almost 50 engines, three dozers, five water tenders (and) ten different aircraft,” Shearer said.
Those aircraft ranged from small scoop planes to 737s, which took water out of ponds and rivers.
The crew members mostly came from across the state and the Boise area, though Shearer said if they ever needed to, they could call nationwide.
Shearer said everyone involved has regular day jobs and fill in while at a fire where they are needed.
“When we come in as this team, you are outside your roles,” he said. “Whatever your badge says, doesn’t matter… the idea of the IMT is you fill a role that is something you enjoy doing and you do well.”
Shearer said even though the incident management team is there to help, the event still belongs to local jurisdiction.
“They’re always involved,” Shearer said. “It’s not like we come in and say, ‘Hey, this is our fire now, go away…' we’re just here to relieve their crews.”
Douglas County Fire District 1 Station 2 Chief Dale Jordan said he checked in from time to time during the team’s stay.
Jordan said once the team arrives, local firefighters hand over responsibility. He said they can continue to work, but they typically don’t.
The crews were mostly gone by Friday afternoon, according to Jordan. No people or homes were harmed in the approximately 6,169 acres burned, and the cause is still under investigation.
Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson said she appreciated the “necessary emergency service” last week.
“I hope the fire gets put out soon, and I’m glad the school has given them a place to put their tents,” Thompson said. “They’ve been good neighbors, and they’re doing a wonderful service to the town.”
