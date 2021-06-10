Over the last year, we’ve witnessed a system that refuses to hold the communist Chinese government accountable when it comes to the origins of COVID-19. For months, Democrats have been labeling Republicans as xenophobic, fringe, or extremist for suggesting that the coronavirus outbreak may have potentially stemmed from a laboratory in Wuhan. Now, more evidence has come to light, and it’s clear that these possibilities were known and ignored.
E-mails from Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease, were recently uncovered from the early stages of the pandemic to reveal the possibility that the COVID-19 virus originated from a Chinese lab. This is inexcusable, and Americans have lost faith in Dr. Fauci. Even so, the Biden Administration and Speaker Pelosi are still unwilling to investigate or hold the Chinese government accountable.
Many of my Republican colleagues and I have been calling for an investigation into the origin of this virus for months, specifically whether or not it was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a laboratory that is funded by U.S. taxpayer dollars. I’ve called on federal agencies, Speaker Pelosi, and the World Health Organization (WHO) to find these answers, and the President’s unwillingness to deliver them demonstrates a staunch lack of leadership.
This virus has been devastating to Americans and the world. Over 3.7 million people have died globally, including 590,000 Americans. Our economies have been gouged, and an entire generation of children is being raised amidst an unstable society which raises serious emotional and mental health concerns. We don’t just deserve to have answers to these questions; we need them to help shape a future where we can trust our scientists, doctors, and international partners.
I introduced a resolution that recognizes the need for a comprehensive investigation into the origin of COVID-19 and calls on the American delegation to the World Health Assembly to push the WHO to authorize a full investigation to the origins of COVID-19. If we can’t trust our global health authority to do everything in its power to prevent future catastrophic viruses or hold accountable those who may be at fault, then we will no doubt see history repeat itself.
We must continue to urge the Biden Administration to get to the bottom of this pandemic’s origins. It is imperative that the United States government immediately begins planning a comprehensive and data-driven investigation into COVID-19 in concert with willing partner governments and experts around the world.
We should all question the origins of this virus, so we can address vulnerabilities and prevent any future threats to the American people and the world.
Now, China may not give us honest answers, and we owe it to the American people to find out as much information as we can. It is unacceptable that Speaker Pelosi continues to stonewall our efforts, and it is clear to me that President Biden’s leadership on the global stage is falling short. It is time for his Administration to stop being sympathetic to the communist Chinese government and start holding them accountable.