Success in the shrub steppe with Camp Sagebrush

Camp Sagebrush 2023 guided fifth- and seventh-graders in educational activities in the shrub-steppe.

 Provided photo/Maggie McGillivray/ FCCD

Despite flash flooding and roads washing out the day before camp was set to start, Foster Creek Conservation District (FCCD) held its second annual Camp Sagebrush for the area’s fifth-graders through seventh-graders at Camp Delany in Sun Lakes - Dry Falls State Park from July 11 to 13.

Campers embarked on a three-day outdoor learning adventure, exploring the unique shrub-steppe ecosystem in which many live, while also building friendships and memories among the sagebrush.



