Success in the shrub steppe with Camp Sagebrush

Despite flash flooding and roads washing out the day before camp was set to start, Foster Creek Conservation District (FCCD) held its second annual Camp Sagebrush for the area’s fifth-graders through seventh-graders at Camp Delany in Sun Lakes - Dry Falls State Park from July 11 to 13.
Campers embarked on a three-day outdoor learning adventure, exploring the unique shrub-steppe ecosystem in which many live, while also building friendships and memories among the sagebrush.
This camp focused on the shrub-steppe ecosystem within the area highlighting the geological formations, the plant and animal life, the cultural connection of the lands to indigenous peoples, and stewardship toward maintaining it. Campers learned firsthand about issues impacting the shrub-steppe, like noxious weed encroachment and increased wildfire activity, and how they can be more prepared and help prevent these threats to the ecosystem.
“This camp is a way for us to spark interest and teach about land stewardship and wildfire preparedness to our area youth. We know that many of these campers will be taking over the farm someday and helping teach the history of the landscape, the relationship it holds for so many different people, and how they can be good stewards of this ecosystem is part of the Douglas County culture, and something we are proud to have a part in,” said Becca Hebron, FCCD district manager.
The camp was free to campers the last two years, due in part to a grant awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to FCCD. The grant was focused on building education curriculum and awareness around wildfire, focusing heavily on engaging youth on wildfire preparedness in the shrub-steppe.
Some of the outdoor learning activities included:
• A macroinvertebrate investigation to diagnose watershed health
• A native and invasive plant identification hike
• Two wildlife monitoring lessons where campers learned how to use game cameras
• A hike through Lake Lenore Caves and the Discovery Trail to study the geology and cultural history of the Coulee Corridor
• Multiple lessons on wildfire, including the role of wildland firefighters, how to conduct a Home Ignition Zone assessment, and what communities and individuals can do to be more prepared in the event of a wildfire.
This camp would not have been possible without the partnership and collaboration between multiple area agencies and volunteers to create curriculum and lead outdoor learning events each day for the campers.
A special thanks to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Natural Resources, Cascadia Conservation District, Washington State University, Red Cross, Colville Confederated Tribes, Bureau of Land Management, Army Corps of Engineers, Conservation Northwest, and Washington State Parks Department for their involvement in the successful execution of Camp Sagebrush 2023!
FCCD also has funding to help with noxious weed control within previously burned lands from the Grass Valley and Pearl Hill fires. Reach out to FCCD and staff will help create an Individual Stewardship Plan to help assess the needs of the landscape and work toward finding cost share to help achieve your land management goals.
