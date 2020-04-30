Sudoku 2 hrs ago 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1 1 of 2 Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign up for our email newsletters Read More Empirepress Community Foundation of NCW awards second round of COVID-19 relief 1 hr ago Empirepress Sudoku +2 2 hrs ago Empirepress Crossword +2 2 hrs ago Empirepress The New Normal: Waterville High senior makes the best of school’s end 3 hrs ago Empirepress Our Past | 1932: Track and field and much more 4 hrs ago Empirepress East Wenatchee street projects underway; expect closures 4 hrs ago Empirepress Grain prices 4 hrs ago Empirepress Body recovered; fire scene now property of estate +2 4 hrs ago Empirepress Town will seek additional funding for sewer project 4 hrs ago Empirepress Douglas County Sheriff's Report 5 hrs ago JOIN THE CONVERSATION! Featured Catholic bishops call for farmworker protections Apr 30, 2020 +2 Unless additional help is given CVCH, Okanogan Family Health Centers facing financial devastation Apr 29, 2020 +2 Wenatchee schools to try new start times, bus route changes Apr 29, 2020 WVC enrollment down, but could be worse Apr 30, 2020 +2 Wenatchee Valley Chamber cuts staff by half Apr 29, 2020 Submit Your Story Idea We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! CLICK TO SUBMIT