Would you make use of a fitness trail that connects the two town parks? Would you like to see a gazebo/bandstand in Pioneer Park for concerts and events? Do you want the sunken gardens to be given a facelift? Would a climbing wall in Royal J. DeVaney Park provide the extra impetus you need to get out and use the parks?
These are some of the suggestions residents are being asked to evaluate in a town park survey that went out with the January utility bill.
The survey was designed by Waterville’s Tree Board (which also administers the parks) with help from city planner Kurt Danison. The Tree Board and Mayor Jill Thompson are hoping a large percentage of residents will complete the survey and return it to town hall so the town can have an idea of what residents want in terms of parks and recreation and can start making plans.
Thompson said one of the above suggestions could be implemented now with town funds. The survey also gives respondents the chance to add their own suggestions to the mix.
Thompson said the town park and recreation plan has not been updated since 1974.
The survey contains 18 multiple choice and short answer questions that try to get an idea of what activities respondents and their families enjoy and would do and whether or not they would be willing to pay into the improvements with additional tax dollars. It also asks about willingness to volunteer in either the implementation or planning of town recreational programs and park features.
“I think we could do a little more than what we do,” Thompson said regarding the parks.
She added town parks and recreation includes the property on Badger Mountain, which hosts the ski hill and could also host trails for hiking, mountain biking and cross-country skiing.
She added some of the funds from the commercial logging operation now in progress on Badger Mountain could be used for park and recreation projects.
The Tree Board is currently made up of Bruce and Cathy Clark, Dale Loebsack and Earl Cater, with Amy Larsen helping. Park Superintendent Dallon Crawford serves as a liaison between the Tree Board and the town.
Thompson said there are openings for more members on the board. Those interested should inquire at town hall.
The town needs the surveys returned by March 1.