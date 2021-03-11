Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson told the town council at the March 1 regular meeting she believes the town swimming pool will be able to open this summer, with some extra precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These may include limiting the number of swimmers in the pool at any one time, Thompson said.
The council members approved a pay scale for lifeguards starting at $15.25 per hour for the pool manager. First-year lifeguards will be paid $13.75 per hour.
The town will be accepting applications through March 31. Applications are available at town hall and at Waterville High School.
In other matters, the council took on some business originally scheduled for the Feb. 16 meeting, which was not held due to technical difficulties with Zoom. The main issue on the agenda that evening had been the decision on whether to extend the current building moratorium for another 12-month period to expire Feb. 1, 2022.
The council voted in favor of this extension. Under the moratorium, new water and sewer connections are limited to four residential and two non-residential per year. Town officials say the moratorium is necessary because of the current limited sewer capacity. The town is planning on constructing a new sewer lagoon within the next few years to address this issue.
It was announced the Historic Preservation Commission has hired a consultant from Architectural History & Archaeology, LLC to assist with making an inventory of the historic buildings in Waterville. The inventory is being paid for by a grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. The commission will have its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 23 via Zoom.
Thompson reported Elite Logging & Excavation has almost completed its commercial thinning work on the town’s Badger Mountain property. The remaining commercial thinning requires approval from the Department of Natural Resources and will most likely be conducted this summer or next year.
Thompson reported the Badger Mountain Ski Club has requested removal of certain trees in the ski hill area. This is expected to be a very minimal amount.
The park survey was sent out with the previous utility bill had about a 15% response rate, Thompson said. She wanted to thank all those who took part in the survey. She said the information gathered will be compiled within the next few weeks and will be presented to the Tree Board to help them in determining how to allocate their time and resources for the improvement of the parks.
The town is looking into developing a new website with GovOffice Web Solutions. Thompson said the new website would be visible on most mobile devices, would have an improved design and would be ADA compliant. Features would include encryption for security, embedded resources like maps and weather conditions, the ability to store multiple council agendas and minutes, forms that are fillable online and the ability to provide email notifications. The town staff would be able to use Google Analytics to track user activity.
The CVCH Mobile Health Clinic will be coming to the United Lutheran Church on March 31 and April 28 for primary medical care services. For more information see the CVCH website at cvch.org.
Thompson announced that the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority has awarded a grant to the Waterville Main Street Association to fund starting a Farmer’s Market in Waterville this summer.
This year’s spring cleanup day is scheduled for May 22.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 15.