Laundry room 2.jpg

The Douglas County Museum's laundry exhibit. 

Long ago and far away, at a time before screaming obscenities into a microphone was considered music, there was a quieter and gentler time in America. Yes, before cell phones became fully equipped childcare devices, children worked alongside their parents and learned valuable life skills. They also played in the creek, hauled up crayfish and turtles from the mud to show mom, made mud pies to share with their parents, and rolled down grassy hills. And some of them ate the mud pies.

I learned how to saw, plane, and shape wood with a drawknife while imitating my dad. He worked on our home while I made wood airplanes out of apple boxes. My friends knew how to use a whetstone wheel to sharpen their pocket knives, shell and grind corn for their chickens, and milk a cow by hand. While my friends lived on an acreage. I lived behind a gas station on the edge of town. I was jealous of their cows and chickens. They were jealous of my ice pick used to break up ice blocks for the pop machine in front of the gas station. I knew how to pump gas before I turned 6, while they knew how to drive chore tractors.

Flourescent Display (2) (1).jpg

The Douglas County Museum's fluorescent display.  
Full size horse model hooked to sleigh.jpg

The Douglas County Museum's full-size model horse and sleigh display. 


