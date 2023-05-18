Long ago and far away, at a time before screaming obscenities into a microphone was considered music, there was a quieter and gentler time in America. Yes, before cell phones became fully equipped childcare devices, children worked alongside their parents and learned valuable life skills. They also played in the creek, hauled up crayfish and turtles from the mud to show mom, made mud pies to share with their parents, and rolled down grassy hills. And some of them ate the mud pies.
I learned how to saw, plane, and shape wood with a drawknife while imitating my dad. He worked on our home while I made wood airplanes out of apple boxes. My friends knew how to use a whetstone wheel to sharpen their pocket knives, shell and grind corn for their chickens, and milk a cow by hand. While my friends lived on an acreage. I lived behind a gas station on the edge of town. I was jealous of their cows and chickens. They were jealous of my ice pick used to break up ice blocks for the pop machine in front of the gas station. I knew how to pump gas before I turned 6, while they knew how to drive chore tractors.
The fascinating world in which my generation — and those before me — lived is almost gone. And with that world ebbing away, a lot of children entertain themselves with video games until their parents get home from work. But most of those entertaining things from the past still exist inside the Douglas County Museum. I wish we had a muddy creek, an outhouse, chickens, and a cow to share. As impractical as they sound, we can all learn life lessons from using the things that made the world what it is today, even if it turns our noses sideways. We are here to give children wings.
There is something freeing about grinding some wheat into flour with the Native American mortar and pestle that is part of our touch display. How about trying to figure out how to use some of our stone tools? There is a view master from 70 years ago and a slide viewer from more than 100 years ago. How about pretending you are mixing up a cake with a hand beater, or trying to figure out how toast is made with a stove-top toasting rack? Maybe we can put an old record on the Victrola and do a silly dance. How about studying out how hard it might be to help mom with laundry when you need to pump the handle back and forth to make the wooden washing machine turn out clean clothes? Of course, we will need to crank the hand ringer and hang clothes on the line.
While studying all these curiosities, we can make a block print with a branding iron, and admire the two-headed calf. We will want to inspect the life-size horse wearing full hames, harnesses, and hooked to a sleigh. We will let you play with our new, high-powered blacklight flashlight. It makes the fluorescent rocks glow really bright. And with the right group, we might play with a train set we occasionally pull out.
Why? Because we want children to know about the way things were before all of the automatic, electronic, and instant gratifications of our world. We want children to have wings with which to soar their imagination as high as the sky.
