In 1790, Thomas Saint applied for the first sewing machine patent, but the sewing machine that changed the way clothing is made came when Isaac Singer patented his machine in the 1850s. With the advent of the Singer sewing machine, clothing bought in stores and made at home went from slow handiwork to fast machine work.
But the progression of technology has a way of kicking tried and proven craft skills out of its way. The Common Core State Standards Education Curriculum is the direct result of an educational theory developed out of the perceived need to match the education of our children to a future requiring computer programmers. The most powerful illustration of this change is not seen in the development of computer technology, but in how society itself has changed.
The land on the Waterville plateau has only changed in the absence of bunchgrass and sagebrush pushed out by row crops, but technology has reduced the number of farms while increasing the size of farm acreage. Waterville went from supporting as many as 5,000 people within a 10-mile circle to supporting 1,200 people in that same space. We call it progress, but with progress, we lost business after business. Simply said, auto dealers, book shops, butchers, clothing stores, furniture stores, hardware stores, hotels, restaurants, seamstresses and tailors disappear with the crowds of people.
In the Douglas County Museum, we display item after item that no longer serves a purpose because it has been replaced by something, bigger, better, faster, or more efficient. The beautiful Regina music box and its steel disks went away with the invention of the Victrola. The manual Victrola went away with the introduction of the electric record player with a sound system. The record changing stereo made room for the cassette tape, and the cassette tape surrendered to the compact disk player. And now the compact disc player is surrendering to flash drives and Bluetooth.
The same can be said for books, cameras, hand tools, kitchen utensils, and typewriters. In 1910 when the Waterville Railway began service, they did not dream about buying a gasoline-powered Nash truck and outfitting it to run on the railroad track. But the automobile and better roads ran passenger service into the ground the same way the train put the stagecoach out of business.
I can only imagine the changes that might come in the next 10 years. During my lifetime, the technology that exploded out of the space program and the development of the lunar mission dramatically changed our world with crazy things like laptops, Velcro, and the internet. What do you guess will be the next great thing will change our world?
