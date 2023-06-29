In 1790, Thomas Saint applied for the first sewing machine patent, but the sewing machine that changed the way clothing is made came when Isaac Singer patented his machine in the 1850s. With the advent of the Singer sewing machine, clothing bought in stores and made at home went from slow handiwork to fast machine work.

But the progression of technology has a way of kicking tried and proven craft skills out of its way. The Common Core State Standards Education Curriculum is the direct result of an educational theory developed out of the perceived need to match the education of our children to a future requiring computer programmers. The most powerful illustration of this change is not seen in the development of computer technology, but in how society itself has changed.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?