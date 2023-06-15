'Tempora mutantur' … times change

An advertisement in the February 1940 issue of Song Hits declared "skinny girls have no attraction for most men." Purchasing the product would help a lady add 10 to 25 pounds, and in a few weeks she would be able to attract a man. Of course, the advertisement on the next page offers a girdle to the more plump woman so she can look slimmer. Oh my, how times change! Or, did they?
One of the ways we see changing times is through women’s hats. We have a sizeable collection of Mom’s favorites at the Douglas County Museum. One, from the 1880s is very frail and more like a stiffened scarf meant to hold the hair in place. Others are 1960s pill box hats like Jacqueline Kennedy wore. Some are high, to cover piled up hair. Others are styled after men’s hats. Understanding the history of women’s couture starts with examining artwork carved in bas relief, painted in wall murals, and of course, paintings, and more recently, photographs and printed materials.
Before the end of the 17th century, women’s head coverings consisted of veils, kerchiefs, hoods, caps and wimples. Structured hats came toward the end of the 16th century and were fashioned after men’s hats.
Around the beginning of the 18th century, hats styled uniquely for women appeared and the hat style tended to follow hairstyles. After all, the bigger the hairstyle with more loops and knots meant creating something that would cover that pile.
At the end of the 19th century, hats began to follow the theater. Stage productions often featured unique couture that audiences wanted to imitate.
At the turn of the 20th century, Charles Dana Gibson rose as a primary influencer in women’s style. He sold his first drawing to Life magazine in 1886, and his drawings appeared in Life, Harper’s, Scribner’s, The Century and Collier’s magazines until 1936. The girl in his drawings became known as The Gibson Girl, and she became the iconic symbol of the ideal American woman. And, yes, he married his model: Irene Langhorne. He presented the Gibson Girl as slim with a narrow waist and attractively sized hourglass figure. Drawn with fashionable clothing, her hairstyle and hats changed over time.
Prior to the 20th century, hats served the utilitarian purposes of keeping dirt and debris out of the hair while keeping the hair in place. Feathers, flowers and color added artistic appeal that made the hat attractive to others.
After the turn of the 20th century, the focus turned toward style. It might seem a little like competition when the height, brim width and plume size grew more pronounced, but shorter hair after World War I brought the hat down closer to the head and smaller in size. It is at this point that style became the driving force. After World War II, the popularity of women’s hats began to decline, and after Jacqueline Kennedy, the focus on style turned toward being more youthful, and women saw hats as a thing of the past.
Personally, I enjoy seeing women in beautiful hats. They strike me as something mysterious and inviting. Maybe that is part of why I walk around in my linen Gatsby instead of a baseball cap. After all, whether we are talking about women or men, it is all about style, and a cap does not seem stylish.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone