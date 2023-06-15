An advertisement in the February 1940 issue of Song Hits declared "skinny girls have no attraction for most men." Purchasing the product would help a lady add 10 to 25 pounds, and in a few weeks she would be able to attract a man. Of course, the advertisement on the next page offers a girdle to the more plump woman so she can look slimmer. Oh my, how times change! Or, did they?

One of the ways we see changing times is through women’s hats. We have a sizeable collection of Mom’s favorites at the Douglas County Museum. One, from the 1880s is very frail and more like a stiffened scarf meant to hold the hair in place. Others are 1960s pill box hats like Jacqueline Kennedy wore. Some are high, to cover piled up hair. Others are styled after men’s hats. Understanding the history of women’s couture starts with examining artwork carved in bas relief, painted in wall murals, and of course, paintings, and more recently, photographs and printed materials.

'Tempora mutantur' … times change

Hats among collection items of the Douglas County Museum.
