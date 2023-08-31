People … short, tall, wide, and small. People from everywhere came to the fair. The reasons are as wide as their smiles.

Something curious and magical happens at every age, and the wonder does not seem to fade. The swirling potpourri continues in our memory for a lifetime, and our senses cement these memories in place. At the fair, our senses go into overload and glue the things we do and see into our memory.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?