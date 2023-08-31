People … short, tall, wide, and small. People from everywhere came to the fair. The reasons are as wide as their smiles.
Something curious and magical happens at every age, and the wonder does not seem to fade. The swirling potpourri continues in our memory for a lifetime, and our senses cement these memories in place. At the fair, our senses go into overload and glue the things we do and see into our memory.
I grew up a mile from the Iowa State Fair, and a lifetime away the memories continue to pour out of the deep trenches in my mind. For 18 years, I heard the sound of cheers and loud speakers. I saw the dust rising and swirling in a unique State Fair dustnado. And, oh, the smell of fried food and popcorn wafted over the hills and trees to settle in a thick layer on my front porch. When I headed off to school the Tuesday following the fair, we compared notes, shared memories and showed off trinkets. The chameleons, turtles, and memories of petting Trigger, or seeing Smokey the Bear owned the first period of our school year.
Blended into the sensory trappings of the fair, are social connections. Seeing friends, neighbors, family members and making new acquaintances are a lot like attending a family reunion. The things heard, learned, seen and touched at a fair enable us, grow us … help us to see the world in a new light and maybe these things provide a wider view of the world.
While at the fair, did you celebrate the handiwork of friends and family? How about that new twist on baked goods, or the way a photographer approached the same worn-out subject in a new way. Did you watch as the newest generation of youth worked to manage and show their project animal in an attempt to get it right? How about the quality fruits and vegetables parked in rows. Of course, the barkers tried to get you to look over their wares, and children wandered by with their faces elaborately decorated. Did you see Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the juggler with a Chinese yo-yo, or the sheriff’s deputy with a boat designed to keep the river activities safe?
Sideshows with snakes, people in costumes, a fantastic flower display and the aroma of baked goods begged for our attention. Of course, you might have danced until you dropped, listened to a great concert, or watched the Big Bend Round Up Rodeo. The complete list of events and activities is enormous, but did you know you lived out a historical event attending the NCW Fair?
From time to time, I find myself in a discussion about the value of some strange thing-a-ma-jig. Usually, it is something from the ’50s or ’60s, because it does not seem old enough to be part of our Douglas County heritage. The problem rises from believing something isn’t historic if it didn’t involve our pioneers. But everything, including the 2023 NCW Fair, is a part of our collective history. Simply said, an item is collectable when its current value exceeds its purchase price. A vintage item is generally 40 or more years old, and an antique is generally more than 100 years old. History, on the other hand is as fresh as the handful of kettle corn just downed!
Without personal awareness we lived history at the 2023 County Fair. Maybe we did not think it memorable, but it remains a part of our collective history. So, what moved you to come, or stay away from the fair? Did you miss out on being a part of a historic event? Worse – did you fail to attach value to this fantastic life opportunity?
