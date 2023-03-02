Until 1909 the only way for anyone up or down the Columbia River or to cross to the other side required boarding a ferry.

One hundred fifteen years ago this month, the Columbia River Bridge in Wenatchee changed that. It became the first road bridge on the river south of Canada and Waterville gained an access point to the Chelan County side of the world. The intended purpose was an irrigation water pipeline, followed by everything else that might need a bridge.

image (1).png

The Beebe Bridge in 1919. 
image.png

The Beebe Bridge around 2008.  


