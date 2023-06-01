image (4).png

A photo of early Douglas County wranglers on display at the Douglas County Museum. 

We like to think of the Big Bend as our neighborhood. This is where we live — our friends, our families, our heritage are here. We rest in this notch where the Columbia River turns from westerly to southerly by Pateros… Right? Well, almost. It’s a little like quoting Will Rogers who went everywhere saying, “If you don’t like the weather here, stick around a few days and it will change.”

Originally, the piece of turf known as the Big Bend included that other bend further east, the bend that turned north by Lincoln Mill. The early explorers considered the Big Bend region of Washington Territory as the Palouse, which is French for "land with short and thick grass.” The Palouse included the prairie, from the Snake River north to the mouth of the Spokane River at Fort Spokane, and from the mountains in Idaho to the Columbia River. It included what are now Franklin, Adams, Lincoln, Grant and Douglas counties.

image (3).png

Early Douglas County branding irons at the Douglas County Museum. 
image (5).png

Furry chaps and lariat on display at the Douglas County Museum. 


