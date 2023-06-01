We like to think of the Big Bend as our neighborhood. This is where we live — our friends, our families, our heritage are here. We rest in this notch where the Columbia River turns from westerly to southerly by Pateros… Right? Well, almost. It’s a little like quoting Will Rogers who went everywhere saying, “If you don’t like the weather here, stick around a few days and it will change.”
Originally, the piece of turf known as the Big Bend included that other bend further east, the bend that turned north by Lincoln Mill. The early explorers considered the Big Bend region of Washington Territory as the Palouse, which is French for "land with short and thick grass.” The Palouse included the prairie, from the Snake River north to the mouth of the Spokane River at Fort Spokane, and from the mountains in Idaho to the Columbia River. It included what are now Franklin, Adams, Lincoln, Grant and Douglas counties.
Lewis and Clark heard the Native American descriptions of this land, but did not explore here. The first recorded exploration came from the traders. In June 1811, David Thompson explored from Kettle Falls to the ocean on behalf of The North West Company. He returned in September with a party from the Pacific Fur Company and they established the Fort Okanogan trading post as the first settlement in the state. The fur trade became the driving economic opportunity until they found placer gold on the sandbars along the rivers.
Bunch grass with clusters of big sage covered the land and attracted large herds of antelope and deer. Bighorn sheep bones could be found scattered in abundance, and the Native Americans told Washington Territory Gov. Isaac Ingalls Stevens that the last of the buffalo disappeared around 1830.
The bunch grass caught the eyes of men who had trapped, mined, or worked as packers for the army. They seized on the opportunity and settled the open range along Cow and Crab creeks. The open range, rich in bunch grass, made the development of large herds of cattle possible. When ready for market, they swam herds of more than 4,000 head of cattle across the Columbia River at Walla Walla and herded them through Baker City and on to the railhead at Laramie, Wyoming. It took about three months to move a herd to market. They drove them in bunches about five days apart and the trail to Laramie looked like a nicely mowed lawn when the cowboys returned.
The prospects of the cattle ranchers met up with a wall of snow and cold in the winter of 1880-81. The snow and ice buried the tall sage leaving livestock without feed. The cattlemen estimated their losses at 100,000 head of cattle and horses. The losses of 1881, along with a second harsh winter in 1889-90, finished off most of the cattle business in the Big Bend. It also opened the door for a new wave of growth and development…the pioneers.
Prior to 1883, a handful of cattle ranchers lived east of Grand Coulee in the part of Douglas County that became Grant County. A few pioneers arrived much earlier. On January 1, 1863, Daniel Freeman made the first Douglas County claim under the Homestead Act. He came with a group of Civil War veterans who walked from the battlefields to settle near Mansfield. The influx of homesteaders began in April 1883. These pioneers staked off property at the foot of Badger Mountain. The arrival of the pioneers meant dedicated property owners with plans for harvesting crops, growing their family, and raising enough livestock to make their way in a wild territory without convenient resources.
