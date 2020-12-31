The Blue Rooster, which is housed in the former Waterville Grange Hall, has become the first building on Waterville’s own historic register.
The town council members voted at their Dec. 21 meeting to accept the application filed by owners Bruce and Cathy Clark.
The local historic register is an aspect of the Certified Local Government status that Waterville acquired at the end of 2019. Waterville’s participation in the program is coordinated by the town’s Historic Preservation Commission.
Commission president Amy Larsen said the commission is hoping the Blue Rooster will be the first of many buildings placed on the local historic register.
In other matters, the council approved a revised animal fee ordinance which includes an increase of $10 for annual permits. The ordinance also includes a $35 late fee, which is up from $5 in the previous ordinance. The late fee is intended to provide an incentive for people to get their permits renewed on time. Mayor Jill Thompson and council members discussed ways to get the word out regarding the new fee structure. Thompson said permit fees help the town cover a portion of the expenses for animal control and help to ensure that the town can promote safe and orderly maintenance of livestock and pets.
Thompson added the town will now be requiring a site plan for each livestock permit. The site plan can be a sketch of the area where the animals will be kept, but it should show there is adequate room for the animals, setbacks are honored and there is a plan for taking care of animal needs and waste.
Council also approved a change in the building permit fee system whereby permit fees will be listed on a separate master list, so that the council will not need to change the related ordinance each time a fee changes. They also approved the list of revised permit fees that had been developed based on recommendations by building inspector Frank Spaun. Thompson said the list is consistent with neighboring communities of similar size.
Thompson said that one of her goals for 2021 is to get all of the town’s fees on a master list. This way there will be one place that people can go to find costs for various fees and services. The list will be posted online.
A public hearing for the rezoning of the blocks encompassed by Chelan Avenue, Rainier Street, Walnut Street and Birch Street was set for the Jan. 19 regular meeting. The town had applied to the state Department of Commerce for an expedited process for the rezoning, but was denied and needs to go through the standard 60-day review period, which will be completed by Jan. 19.
Town attorney Steve Smith reported that the purchase of the property for the new sewer lagoon from the Hedges family had closed.
Mayor Jill Thompson reported the town is working with well providers to get sizing needs for a generator to be used to power the well No. 8 pump in case of an extended power outage.
The new waste oil burner for the town shop has been ordered and the town is waiting for installation.
The Department of Natural Resources has approved the town’s Forest Application for Commercial Thinning. Thompson said that the logging company, Elite Logging & Excavation is due to begin logging soon.
A park survey, recommended by city planner Kurt Danison as part of the town’s comprehensive plan is being developed and will likely be sent out with the January utility bill.
Several revisions to the town code are in process, these include revisions to the livestock ordinance. These are being developed by the Livestock Ordinance Update Committee, which will be continuing its work in January.
Another revision will require building owners of the main street buildings to maintain an intact shell for their building since shared building walls affect neighboring buildings.
Town hall will be closed on Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day. The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 and will be held via Zoom.