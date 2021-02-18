The Pine Canyon section of U.S. Highway 2 between Orondo and Waterville has been closed since a rockslide covered the road at Milepost 144 on Feb. 2. While inspecting the slide, officials discovered a cracked boulder that is now hanging over the highway. This has led the Washington Department of Transportation to announce Pine Canyon could be closed for up to six weeks.
The recent closure of Pine Canyon has impacted the lives of those of us in Waterville, as well as families who would normally commute daily up the canyon for work or for school. Some of us have seen just minor changes as we account for longer daily commutes via alternative routes. Others have felt a greater impact from the extended closure.
Chris Guglielmo with North Star Enterprises was on the west end of Waterville on Feb. 11, replacing the WSDOT’s road closure signs with ones owned by North Star. He said the company is subbing in for the WSDOT on the traffic control aspect of the closure so the Department of Transportation can free up some resources for any other traffic emergencies that may arise. According to Guglielmo, one of the most visible changes that will be seen is that North Star will be at least temporarily manning one of the barriers on the Orondo side, because people have been driving around the road closure signs, attempting to use the canyon.
Meanwhile, Marsha Peterson at Waterville Town Hall has not seen any major impacts on most people’s daily lives. She notes that anyone commuting to or from Waterville and the surrounding areas has had to adjust their departure time to account for longer commutes over Badger Mountain or up McNeil Canyon. But the biggest impact she has seen are from people who do not normally commute through Waterville. Peterson, who lives near the foot of Badger Mountain, noted a lot of vehicles who were making longer trips via Highway 2 were speeding up and down the mountain. She noted that the Douglas County Sheriff’s office increased traffic control enforcement on the mountain and that has led to cars slowing down to safer speeds, although she still notices the increased traffic by her home. Still, Peterson sums up the attitude of those of us affected by the Pine Canyon closure stating, “People just have to adapt and make do.”
While most people have felt only minor impacts due to the closure, Waterville School District has been feeling the impact much more significantly. Superintendent Tabitha Mires notes, “We have a ton of staff who drive to Waterville via Pine Canyon.” With staff coming from Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Chelan, and other locations, the staff has adjusted for longer commutes via Badger Mountain, McNeil Canyon, and for those with four-wheel drive, Browns Canyon.
Staff are not the only ones impacted in the school district. Mrs. Mires notes the closure has impacted Orondo area high school students who attend Waterville as well. While the Orondo School District has been able to pick up students and transfer them to a Waterville School District bus at the Orondo store at the same time, the Waterville bus now must transport the students over Badger
Mountain. This increased commute has led to these students arriving at school 30 minutes after it starts. She points out that while this is not ideal, the high school staff has done an amazing job of making adjustments to meet the needs of these students. Freshmen typically have PE first period, so they can adjust when they have this time. For students who do not have PE for their initial class, staff has made a point of pulling students during study hall to tutor them in the classes they missed so they do not fall behind.
Mrs. Mires credits the county and the state transportation departments as well as the head of the school district’s transportation department, Lou Ann Bromiley, for working together to make sure that students can make it to school despite the Pine Canyon Closure. Mrs. Mires says, “We’ve been really blessed with the roads departments, the state and the county. We know that they are doing everything they can to keep the roads open for our students and the staff.”
However, as long as Pine Canyon remains closed, Mrs. Mires will worry. She points out, “If we receive a significant amount of snow or drifting over Badger Mountain, we will have to go virtual because we will not be able to get enough staff to school.” With Badger Mountain receiving significantly more snow and drifting than we receive in town, we may feel greater effects of the closure in the coming weeks.
Even with the inconveniences, delays, and uncertainties that are being felt by the Pine Canyon closure, Guglielmo, Peterson, and Mires are all thankful that nobody was hurt due to the rock slide and are adjusting to the impacts we have felt in our daily lives with that sentiment in mind.