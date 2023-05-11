Douglas County Courthouse

This 1940 painting by Bert Carpenter in the Douglas County Museum depicts the Douglas County Courthouse with, from left, Mattie Steiner, Mary Wolverton, Cal Paddy, and Jim Valentine. The painting is based on a photograph, according to Earl Cater, museum director. 

In those golden moments when the state Territorial Legislature split Douglas County off that huge chunk of land called Spokane County, there was little to nothing here. Our Douglas County Courthouse could be found in a tent that sat in the middle of the great Douglas County sagebrush outback.

About 5 miles northeast of Douglas County, along Road J NW, 40 acres was platted as a townsite named Okanogan. This planned development did not turn out well. By the time the county celebrated its first birthday, it built the Coyle Hotel, a store, and two homes. But Okanogan failed to thrive because several attempts at sinking a well did not produce water. It needed to haul water in barrels up from Douglas Lake just to satisfy their thirst.

IMG_3430 (2).JPG

The current Douglas County Courthouse in Waterville. 


