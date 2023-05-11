This 1940 painting by Bert Carpenter in the Douglas County Museum depicts the Douglas County Courthouse with, from left, Mattie Steiner, Mary Wolverton, Cal Paddy, and Jim Valentine. The painting is based on a photograph, according to Earl Cater, museum director.
Provided photo/Douglas County Museum/Bert Carpenter
In those golden moments when the state Territorial Legislature split Douglas County off that huge chunk of land called Spokane County, there was little to nothing here. Our Douglas County Courthouse could be found in a tent that sat in the middle of the great Douglas County sagebrush outback.
About 5 miles northeast of Douglas County, along Road J NW, 40 acres was platted as a townsite named Okanogan. This planned development did not turn out well. By the time the county celebrated its first birthday, it built the Coyle Hotel, a store, and two homes. But Okanogan failed to thrive because several attempts at sinking a well did not produce water. It needed to haul water in barrels up from Douglas Lake just to satisfy their thirst.
With fewer than 150 residents in the county, that site proved inconvenient and stirred some grumbling. So the location of the county seat became a ballot issue in November 1884. At that time, the competition included Nashland, a town named for Maj. E.D. Nash, a Badger Mountain pioneer, and Okanogan. Nashland sat at the foot of Badger Mountain in the vicinity of Road P and was platted one day before the election on Nov. 3. Okanogan remained the county seat by one vote in that election. Another attempt at moving the county seat came in the spring of 1886. A county commissioner wanted to move the county courthouse to Douglas Lake, near where Douglas now stands. The other county commissioners voted this bid down.
In 1886, A.T. Greene and J.M. Snow took a barrel of water to the convention in Okanogan and announced their plan to move the county courthouse to Waterville, where they had water in their wells. With a strong showing from Waterville supporters, the county commissioners received a petition asking for a vote on the location of the county seat at the general election on Nov. 2, 1886. After canvassing the votes, the county commissioners passed a resolution on May 2, 1887, naming Waterville as the location for the county seat.
Oh, but the battle was not over. R.S. Steiner did not believe the canvass of votes was done properly, so he refused to move his auditor’s office. The judge issued an order and the sheriff went to Okanogan, loaded up the county records, and took them to Waterville.
Since most of the attendees of the convention lived near Badger Mountain where timber and spring water were abundant, that newly platted town that sprang up a mile north in 1886 became the new county seat. It was named Waterville because, unlike Okanogan, Waterville dug successful wells and had water. The county seat took up business in the second building built in Waterville. That small, newly constructed clapboard shack was built to serve as a real estate office, but became the county courthouse instead.
In 1889, Waterville founder A.T. Green built the county a courthouse. This building cost Green $4,046 and he deeded it to the people of Douglas County for $1. This building stood on the west side of Waterville and served the county until it burned in 1905. That is when the current brick building was constructed. The current Douglas County Courthouse is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
