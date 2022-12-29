Some say the first water dowsing came when Moses was told to speak to a rock, but he struck the rock twice with his staff at Kadesh in the Wilderness of Zin. Oops!

My first lesson in water dowsing came about age 10. Because my dad dowsed his own successful well about 12 years earlier, a farmer friend invited him to come take a look. I climbed a wild peach tree and helped Dad find a great wye. In Dad’s world, it had to be peach and a green, springy wye about three-eighths of an inch thick.



