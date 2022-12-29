Some say the first water dowsing came when Moses was told to speak to a rock, but he struck the rock twice with his staff at Kadesh in the Wilderness of Zin. Oops!
My first lesson in water dowsing came about age 10. Because my dad dowsed his own successful well about 12 years earlier, a farmer friend invited him to come take a look. I climbed a wild peach tree and helped Dad find a great wye. In Dad’s world, it had to be peach and a green, springy wye about three-eighths of an inch thick.
We walked all over that farm and when my dad found a water source, the wye would twist downward in his hands. He quickly made notes when that happened and worked to find a junction where several streams came together. He used an algebraic formula to calculate depth based on the strength of the grab in his hands.
When I asked to try, I walked over the same underground cluster of streams, but nothing happened. Dad put his thumbs, only his thumbs, in the center of my forearms and the stick twisted out of my hands.
This experience left me believing it is in some way connected to magnetic fields and naturally occurring electrical currents in humans. Before cable and internet connections, dowsers were known to block radio and television signals. Today, dowsers use a wide variety of tools and agree that the presence of water underground causes an involuntary reflex action through the dowsing tools.
The U.S. Geological Survey site on water dowsing says there is a natural explanation —The person is in an area with abundant moisture, and a well could be drilled anywhere. The site says the dowser is making the stick turn by their own manipulation. But the person who wrote that article needs to visit Waterville. That explanation does not carry water here.
The earliest reference to dowsing with a forked stick comes from German mineralogist Georgius Agricola during the first half of the 1500s. Agricola described dowsing as a means of locating minerals and ores. Colonization carried this practice to England and around the world.
Dick Viebrock dowsed and located wells for people all over the Waterville Plateau. In a two-year period, from 1994-1996, his notebook indicates he dowsed 128 wells. And this is not land with an abundance of water.
His notoriety commissioned the memorial statue designed by sculptor Richard Beyer of Pateros. The statue stands on the edge of the Douglas County Museum property. It announces the importance of water to Douglas County residents, but it doesn’t tell the rich story behind the hundreds of wells dug because a dowser said, “Dig it here!”
