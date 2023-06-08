The Ground Observer Corps

The picture is of Donald E. Arbogast standing on the Sky Watch Tower beside the Nifty Theater sometime during the 1950s. He was supervisor of post QC-5638 in Waterville.

COVID-19 forced on us economic, political, and social changes that many of us remain unwilling to talk about in a calm and helpful discussion. We think our time on this planet is being picked on by an alien force called our government. Not! My parents' generation … you know, those people born before the Great Depression, faced more difficult and aggravating times over a longer period of time than we faced over the past three years.

Have you ever eaten milk toast, lard sandwiches with dandelion greens, or pound cake? How about fried Spam and eggs? My parents thought we needed to try all those things they ate when times were tough — really tough. Maybe you would like to pull out your rationing card just to buy enough gas to go to church on Sunday. These things were part of coming of age in the 1930s and '40s. I remember well the cars that came into my dad’s gas station with half-moon headlights. Years later, they continued to observe the blackout regulations put in place during World War II.



