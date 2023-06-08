COVID-19 forced on us economic, political, and social changes that many of us remain unwilling to talk about in a calm and helpful discussion. We think our time on this planet is being picked on by an alien force called our government. Not! My parents' generation … you know, those people born before the Great Depression, faced more difficult and aggravating times over a longer period of time than we faced over the past three years.
Have you ever eaten milk toast, lard sandwiches with dandelion greens, or pound cake? How about fried Spam and eggs? My parents thought we needed to try all those things they ate when times were tough — really tough. Maybe you would like to pull out your rationing card just to buy enough gas to go to church on Sunday. These things were part of coming of age in the 1930s and '40s. I remember well the cars that came into my dad’s gas station with half-moon headlights. Years later, they continued to observe the blackout regulations put in place during World War II.
The high school I attended went from being an empty Model T Ford plant to 10.5 acres of Solar Aircraft turbine engine production with a mostly female workforce before they turned it into a high school. Some of the parts remained scattered around in the third basement when I attended in the '60s. But one of the oddities from those bygone days came in the form of people who stood in towers and watched the horizon. Outfitted with charts, binoculars, and a radio or telephone, they watched the sky for aircraft considered dangerous to our safety.
The Ground Observer Corps provided a vital asset from the declaration of war until 1944. Originally, it served under the guidance of the Army Air Corps. During World War II, a total of 1.5 million people served in 14,000 observation posts scattered primarily around the coast of the United States. They scanned the sky for enemy aircraft and after identifying aircraft, they relayed accurate information to help protect our nation from enemy intrusion.
The program reignited under the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and continued until 1958. The program expanded in 1952 to become Operation Sky Watch with three-quarters of a million volunteers working 16,000 posts. Fascinating is the age spread of these guardians of our safety … They ranged in age from 7 to 86 years old. In the second wave, the Sky Watchers served during the Cold War to prevent nuclear attacks. With the arrival of advanced radar defense systems, the program came to an end.
In Waterville, the ground observer tower sat adjacent to the front of the Nifty Theater. By my count from our museum file, 65 individuals participated in the Sky Watch program, with awards presented to participants ranging from 20 hours to 3,000 hours. In part, the Ground Observer Corps grew out of lessons learned by Great Britain during the Battle of Britain.
