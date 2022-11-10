During the pandemic, many governors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and teachers unions, among others, called for prolonged school closures. For over a year, students were forced to be isolated from their peers and teachers and attend school remotely. Yet many other groups and leaders foresaw and feared the negative impacts and loss of learning of children in isolation. These fears were confirmed in recently released data that shows the lasting impacts on students were far worse than anticipated.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) is an annual federal exam administered across the country to assess students' knowledge and help our education system evaluate progress. At the end of October, the 2022 report was released and the results are alarming. Math scores saw the biggest decline ever recorded on the NAEP — eighth-graders' math scores fell in nearly every state by 8 points with only 26% of students proficient, and fourth-graders' scores declined in 41 states with only 36% of students proficient. That means that only one-third of students can do “okay” in math.



