This article is the fifth in a series intended to highlight how Waterville residents are coping and helping those around them to cope during the COVID-19 emergency.
Faced with extra time at home and the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, John Ruud has done what many other Americans have done at this time — he has made his garden bigger.
Ruud, who has been an avid flower and vegetable gardener for years, tilled out a little extra area this year. He is planning to plant some pumpkins for neighborhood kids.
Fortunately, he has most of what he needs to plant already, as garden supplies can be hard to come by now. He is still waiting for an order of potato seed in a variety that is new to him and hopes that will arrive soon.
He has some plans to go to Badger Mountain to pick service berries when they are ready. It’s a good time to pursue some of the simpler pleasures of life and to look close by for the things one needs.
Ruud, 91, retired from dental practice six months ago, so he is figuring out both retirement and living with COVID-19 at the same time.
He explained that in the dental office every minute of his day was scheduled for him. He is finding scheduling his own day to be a bit challenging.
“I am a terrible procrastinator,” he said.
COVID-19 magnifies the situation because there are no meetings or gatherings to attend, no shopping trips to Wenatchee, no visits from family and no opportunity to take the spontaneous trips that had been on his mind.
Ruud and his wife Alice said one change they have made is they generally wake up later.
Alice Ruud, 90, who has been retired a bit longer, said she tries to accomplish something every day. Most recently she has spent her time sorting through her things and setting some aside to be given to the Douglas County Historical Society’s thrift shop when it reopens.
“It makes you aware that you should use your time better,” she said when asked if there’s anything good about the current situation. “We should get on these projects that we have put off for about 50 years.”
She said that now the weather is getting warmer she will also get outside in the yard to do some weeding.
Asked if they have ever experienced anything like this before, both answered with a resounding “no.”
“This is totally unusual,” John Ruud said.
He said they preserve a lot of their own food and always keep extra supplies, so they haven’t had to go to the store much. They haven’t been to Wenatchee at all since the crisis hit, and they just go to Waterville Family Foods occasionally.
Fortunately both are healthy and haven’t needed any medical care.
Alice Ruud said she misses Stay Active and Independent for Life exercise classes, church, friends and hugs. She said she has been getting on the phone to visit with friends.
“I am a people person,” she said.
She is glad that it has gotten warmer and is more hospitable outside.
“Now that the sun’s out we are going to be all right,” she said.