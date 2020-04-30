This article is the sixth in a series intended to highlight how Waterville residents are coping and helping those around them to cope during the COVID-19 emergency.
Waterville High School senior Braxton Jessup is ordinarily an active person. With social distancing, he is still active, but in a different way.
Jessup, 18, is president of the school’s Associative Student Body and the Waterville FFA. ASB members are having Zoom meetings. For FFA, he is, as usual, raising a steer to enter into the NCW Fair in August.
He is on the committee to plan for senior events and graduation, but said plans are up in the air at this time. There has been talk about a virtual graduation, and students have not yet given up hope that an in-person graduation ceremony may even be possible, though it looks less and less likely as time passes.
“That’s always the thing that everyone looks forward to,” Jessup said. “It will be weird not having a graduation like everyone else. Our school will still make sure that we get congratulated in some way and form.”
Usually Jessup’s mornings are spent on schoolwork. He checks on what assignments teachers have posted, and sometimes there are Zoom class meetings.
He said he’s not learning as much as he was when his classes were in person, but “it’s better than nothing.”
Jessup spends his afternoons working around the house or property with spring cleaning projects, spraying weeds, working on a fence and other such jobs.
He misses his friends and social life. Other than text messages, he said he doesn’t have much communication with friends.
“I’m a very social person,” he said. “It’s very hard.”
Now he is at home with his mom, dad and younger sister each day. He said there can be a feeling of being cooped up at times.
He used to go down to Wenatchee about once a week to visit with friends while his mom shopped. Now the family does most of its shopping online or at the Waterville Family Grocery. He said he sees this local shopping as a good change.
Jessup had been planning to start his education studying agricultural business at Walla Walla Community College. He said he’s hoping to work for Highline Grain Growers over the summer.
Given the possibility that classes could be online again in the fall, he has also started researching other online programs.
“It’s opening up more options that I haven’t considered or even thought about,” he said.