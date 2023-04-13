Race

Waterville hosts a sanctioned American Automobile Association race at the ½-mile track at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in 1915.

It did not take long for humans to figure out they could compete — and get an adrenaline rush out of doing it. From foot races to horse races and onward to chariots, the idea of battling in competition captured the human psyche early in history. So why not cars?

In 1905, a time long before a national road system, two cars raced from New York to Portland. Four thousand miles and 44 days of driving on wagon roads later, they arrived at the Good Roads Convention. “Old Scout” and “Old Steady” put the pencil point down on paper about the need for a system of consistent, safe, and automobile-ready roads.



