It did not take long for humans to figure out they could compete — and get an adrenaline rush out of doing it. From foot races to horse races and onward to chariots, the idea of battling in competition captured the human psyche early in history. So why not cars?
In 1905, a time long before a national road system, two cars raced from New York to Portland. Four thousand miles and 44 days of driving on wagon roads later, they arrived at the Good Roads Convention. “Old Scout” and “Old Steady” put the pencil point down on paper about the need for a system of consistent, safe, and automobile-ready roads.
Those new-fangled machines quickly became known as “a bucket of bolts.” Problems abounded! Cars arrived at home in need of constant tweaking and tinkering. This came into focus in 1915, when Presto Publishing printed “Funny Stories About the Ford; Vol 1.” It made its point with a poem.
“The Ford is my auto; I shall not want another.
It maketh me to lie down beneath it;
It soureth my soul…”
Yet, car races became the new hot thing, and a Model-T Ford crossed the finish line first in a serious transcontinental car race that ran from New York to Seattle in 1909. The Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition took the first place $2,000 prize away from the Ford and gave it to the Shawmut, which came in second. The Ford team changed a broken axle in the snow on Snoqualmie Pass and were disqualified as first. The third-place car arrived seven days later.
Not to be left out of this new sport, Waterville hosted a sanctioned American Automobile Association race at the ½-mile track at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in 1915. The Waterville Auto Club paid a $50 fee to register the event and a winners purse of $1,000 was offered. The race attracted six cars and drivers. The car driven by E.J. Romano from Seattle won the race when a local car driven by Dr. Langdon was flagged for reckless driving. Dr. Langdon dominated the race for 14 laps before disqualification.
That was not the end of car racing in Waterville. After the Sunset Highway was rerouted onto its current descent from the plateau in 1965, uphill races ran the old, curvy honor prisoner road-bed. The first and second uphill races were sanctioned by the Spokane Sports Car Club in 1966 and 1967. The cars raced against the clock and not each other in a series of car categories.
The races did not occur in 1968, but in 1969, the Wenatchee Sports Car Club sanctioned an uphill race that, like the previous races, ran against the clock. The 1966, 1967 and 1969 races drew large crowds. An estimated crowd of 2,500 attended the 1966 race and the crowds grew.
In 1969, the Empire Press posted rules for the drivers, provided a schedule, and listed the race entrants by category. Nothing more was said or printed. A series of accidents occurred during the race, including one serious accident. One of the cars went off the road and rolled down the cliff on the last curve at the top of the road. As a result, the races were called off and never ran again.
