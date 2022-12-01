This photo shows the store and post office built by E.D. Nash at the foot of Badger Mountain in 1884. The first Douglas County post office was established in this store in 1885, and the presence of the store made everyday supplies more readily available.
Like popcorn in a kettle, settlers started popping up along the edge of Badger Mountain in the spring and summer of 1883.
One of the pieces of popcorn was a sawmill dragged in and run by E.D. Nash and J.W. Stephens. Because the land was not surveyed and not officially open for homesteading, folks staked off their claims anywhere that appealed to them.
One of those settlers dragged his logs over to a flat spot in what is now known as Waterville. Horatio Wilcox staked out his claim and threw up his cabin. But Wilcox had a place in Cottonwood Springs (now Davenport) and returned to winter there.
In March 1884, Howard Honor bought a load of lumber and headed north. Dr. J.B. Smith was invited to ride along and they began to put up the Honor cabin. A few days later, Wilcox returned to his ranch and found the Honor cabin going up on his claim.
Claim jumping was a constant problem in the new territory of Douglas County. This problem was large enough that people called the cluster of ranches that became Waterville “Jumpers Flat.”
This problem was helped because people needed to travel to Cottonwood Springs (Davenport) or further to obtain supplies. Cottonwood Springs was a 100-mile journey down Moses Coulee and out Crab Creek. If they aimed at 25 miles per day and spent a day buying and loading their supplies, that trip took a minimum of nine days. So, nine or more days later, they would return home to find their place had been counted as abandoned and was now occupied by a new settler.
When Honor squatted at Wilcox's ranch, quite a discussion about who owned what took place. When using Winchester rifles was proposed as a solution to the problem, Honor did the honorable thing. Honor withdrew and staked his own claim.
The problem of ownership created sweeping issues in a wide variety of areas. On Badger Mountain, a man could go out in the evening with his ax and mark trees to cut down and drag off to the mill. The next morning, he would find someone cutting his marked trees. Disputations occurred and agreements were made, and fortunately, among the lot of people who first settled in Douglas County, there is not a record of a violent outcome. That is pretty amazing since law enforcement was far away before December 1883.
