E.D. Nash store

This photo shows the store and post office built by E.D. Nash at the foot of Badger Mountain in 1884. The first Douglas County post office was established in this store in 1885, and the presence of the store made everyday supplies more readily available.

 Provided photo/Douglas County Museum

Like popcorn in a kettle, settlers started popping up along the edge of Badger Mountain in the spring and summer of 1883.

One of the pieces of popcorn was a sawmill dragged in and run by E.D. Nash and J.W. Stephens. Because the land was not surveyed and not officially open for homesteading, folks staked off their claims anywhere that appealed to them.



