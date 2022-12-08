Frank Rusho home

This photo shows one of the first homes constructed with lumber on the Frank Rusho claim in Douglas County.

 Provided photo/Douglas County Museum

In the spring of 1883, Maj. E.D. Nash and J.W. Stevens established a saw mill on Badger Mountain in Ruud Canyon.

Nash had been hauling freight from Spokane Falls to supply the Badger Mountain community. He staked off a quarter section near the foot of Badger Mountain and on the Southwest Quarter (Road P NW and Baseline Road), he built and opened a general store and called it Nashland. The Badger Mountain post office was moved from the Corbaley home and set up in the Nashland store in late 1884. Nash became the first pioneer merchant of Douglas County.



