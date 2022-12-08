In the spring of 1883, Maj. E.D. Nash and J.W. Stevens established a saw mill on Badger Mountain in Ruud Canyon.
Nash had been hauling freight from Spokane Falls to supply the Badger Mountain community. He staked off a quarter section near the foot of Badger Mountain and on the Southwest Quarter (Road P NW and Baseline Road), he built and opened a general store and called it Nashland. The Badger Mountain post office was moved from the Corbaley home and set up in the Nashland store in late 1884. Nash became the first pioneer merchant of Douglas County.
Further up in the timber, C.A. Harris established a competing saw mill on Badger Mountain. However, complaints were made to the U.S. Department of the Interior against Harris. On Tuesday evening, Aug. 25, 1891, federal agent C.E. Bayard arrived on the Ellensburg stagecoach and headed to the Harris Mill. He arrested Harris for stealing United States government property for profit when he harvested Badger Mountain trees.
Horatio Wilcox and R.S. Steiner rode in the coach with Bayard and received a double surprise, because when they found out what Bayard was up to, they were subpoenaed as witnesses. Wilcox stood as the guarantee for the $500 bond leveled against Harris.
The entire Douglas County community was suddenly in an uproar as news of this event spread. Badger Mountain was the only stand of timber in Douglas County and an essential part of continued development. Closing off the timber and mills from public use had the potential to close the land office and stop growth. The potential to cripple trade was real. It was 60 to 80 miles to another lumber source without a means of getting that lumber up on the plateau.
A consultation on this matter was attended by the business and professional men of Waterville at the office of Matthew and Loucks. An extended resolution was passed by the Douglas County men that included the following statement:
“That it is believed that the complaints entered against said sawmill men were actuated by selfish motives and that if the Interior Department were informed of the true state of affairs and of the needs of the settlers, these, or any prosecutions would never have been instituted.”
The affidavit was circulated and unanimously signed by Douglas County residents
and forwarded to a congressman to encourage him to push for the cases to be dropped. Meanwhile, the criminal prosecution was disposed of by the finding of the grand jury when they declared this was “Not a True Bill.” On Sept. 22, 1892, the U.S. Attorney offered to dismiss the charges.
After a full year, the Badger Mountain lumber mills resumed production.
Reference
Steele, R.F. (Ed.). (1904). An Illustrated History of the Big Bend Country: Embracing Lincoln, Douglas, Adams and Franklin Counties, State of Washington (1st ed.). Western Historical Publishing Company.
