The Skiffs

From left: Katie Peet, Darik Peet and Mike Bills play on New Year's Eve at the Golden Grain Cafe and Spirits in Mansfield. The Peets comprised the band, The Skiffs, and Bills was a guest performer. 

 Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke

MANSFIELD — The Golden Grain Cafe and Spirits provided some early afternoon New Year’s Eve entertainment, starting with The Skiffs in the afternoon.

Some plumbing issues early on caused setbacks, but the problem was fixed. It wasn’t long before everyone was tapping their toes, clapping their hands, dancing and enjoying some great tunes. Some have said the band has improved their song delivery considerably over the years, and audiences can’t help but dance to the music.



