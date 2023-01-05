MANSFIELD — The Golden Grain Cafe and Spirits provided some early afternoon New Year’s Eve entertainment, starting with The Skiffs in the afternoon.
Some plumbing issues early on caused setbacks, but the problem was fixed. It wasn’t long before everyone was tapping their toes, clapping their hands, dancing and enjoying some great tunes. Some have said the band has improved their song delivery considerably over the years, and audiences can’t help but dance to the music.
The Skiffs are a well-known local band that has played in Mansfield for years, recently branching out to include gigs in Chelan, Manson, Wenatchee, and on Badger Mountain.
The band’s repertoire includes classic rock and roll from the 70s and 80s, country/western, and easy listening music. Band member Katie Peet said the band’s focus was to make new memories of old traditions.
“It’s great to be among friends and good to be home playing music,” Peet said.
Darik Peet sang and played rhythm guitar, his wife, Katie, played stand-up bass, and guest Mike Bills played keyboard, lead guitar and pedal steel, an instrument he made himself.
Bills played some hot leads that brought back memories of great past performances and encouraged enthusiastic whistles and cheers from the crowd.
“We’ve played in Mansfield many times, it’s got those great small town memories. (It) reminds me of the small town I grew up in Montana; I love the vibes and the people here.” he said.
Several old favorites were played, including a special recognition to the Mansfield School District, with “Another Brick in the Wall” by Pink Floyd and an oldie but goodie from the Rolling Stones, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” Then the band shifted to “Family Tradition” by Hank Williams for the country/western fans.
Listener Tammy Freels noted the Skiffs provided great entertainment for all ages.
“It is always good to see The Skiffs,” Freels said.
Golden Grain owner Katie Williams said supporting local musicians is a worthwhile contribution to the community and she wants to encourage more music in Mansfield.
“We were pleased with the turnout, and are always happy to support local talent in our area, and yes, we are open!” Williams said.
