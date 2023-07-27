The trouble with squirrels

The Washington ground squirrel (Urocitellus washingtoni) inhabits the shrub-steppe of Eastern Washington.

 Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife photo

Choose a section of our vast country and I guarantee you will find something beautiful, something odd, and something outright troubling! The climate differences mean tornadoes in some parts, monsoons in other parts, and sirocco winds somewhere else. But the varieties in fauna is a whole other subject. If you didn’t like the timber rattlers in your part and moved south, you won’t like the copperheads and water moccasins in the south. And if you didn’t like the way the deer and rabbits eat your plants and shrubs, you certainly will not like the way javelinas shred your yard. In the west-central United States, the prairie dogs presented a hazard for walking, riding a horse, or driving a wagon, but on the Waterville Plateau we needed to deal with squirrels.

Yeah! But not the cute, furry red fox, gray, or flying squirrels, which entertain us when they chase up and down trees. This kind gather tree fruit and mess with the PUD when they foul up electrical transformers. No, we are talking about ground squirrels. And the pioneers of Douglas County found out they existed as the first settlers … And, yes, the ground squirrels believed they owned the rights to the ripened wheat. In fact, they owned whole sections of the plateau, and represented a pernicious pest.



