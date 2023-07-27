The trouble with squirrels

Choose a section of our vast country and I guarantee you will find something beautiful, something odd, and something outright troubling! The climate differences mean tornadoes in some parts, monsoons in other parts, and sirocco winds somewhere else. But the varieties in fauna is a whole other subject. If you didn’t like the timber rattlers in your part and moved south, you won’t like the copperheads and water moccasins in the south. And if you didn’t like the way the deer and rabbits eat your plants and shrubs, you certainly will not like the way javelinas shred your yard. In the west-central United States, the prairie dogs presented a hazard for walking, riding a horse, or driving a wagon, but on the Waterville Plateau we needed to deal with squirrels.
Yeah! But not the cute, furry red fox, gray, or flying squirrels, which entertain us when they chase up and down trees. This kind gather tree fruit and mess with the PUD when they foul up electrical transformers. No, we are talking about ground squirrels. And the pioneers of Douglas County found out they existed as the first settlers … And, yes, the ground squirrels believed they owned the rights to the ripened wheat. In fact, they owned whole sections of the plateau, and represented a pernicious pest.
The Urocitellus washingtoni looks a lot like a prairie dog with a short bushy tail and a stripe. Weighing in at bit more than half-a-pound, they are about 10-inches long, with short ears and a 2-inch tail. Their cousin the red squirrel runs a bit more than a pound and is a foot long with a 10-inch tail. But the big difference comes from knowing the Washington ground squirrel digs holes, lives underground, hibernates seven months out of the year and voraciously goes after the plants in your gardens and fields.
Some of the ground squirrel stories heard around Douglas County are amazing. Boys went after them with abandon when they found out they would receive a bounty payment for each squirrel they removed. The boys tied them to the fence to demonstrate their success, and one father said his son made more in one year eradicating squirrels than he did. In another story, a farmer readied his equipment for the wheat harvest and the next morning when he set into a 40-acre field, the crop had been removed by the ground squirrels.
The problem presented a threat serious enough for the Douglas County government to distribute strychnine to the ranchers so they could eradicate the pests from their fields. In 1889, Douglas County provided $500 in strychnine to farmers free of charge. In March of 1893, Douglas County purchased $2,000 in strychnine and sold it to the farmers at cost. In January of 1895, Douglas County ordered its last lot of strychnine.
For the sake of animal lovers, I need to add this pernicious infestation needed action, but the action did not eradicate the Washington ground squirrels. They still live on the Waterville Plateau, but not in communities large enough to harvest an entire wheat field overnight!
