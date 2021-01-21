During the past few years, the Waterville Main Street Association has helped to keep valued traditions a part of Waterville, has provided assistance to local businesses in keeping their buildings attractive, has worked to beautify Main Street, and has opened a community garden to provide gardening opportunities to more people.
The Association has dreams and goals for what to do next and would like the participation and help of more Waterville residents.
The association is currently promoting a partnership drive and has sent fliers out to residents who have expressed interest in the past.
There is a range of ways that partners can be involved in the association.
According to the flier, future goals include working with the Historic Preservation Commission to populate Main Street with working businesses. The Association also hopes to develop a Farmer’s Market and to start the tradition of an annual community garage sale. This year’s sale is tentatively scheduled for May 15.
The board meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of every month. The workgroup meeting is held at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. Meetings are being held via Zoom during the pandemic.
For more information, contact association president Amy Larsen by phone at 630-5901 or by email at sagegale2@gmail.com.