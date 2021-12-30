I can still remember watching my mother make fry bread empanadas. I was just tall enough to stand beside her and see all of her steps on the path to making a delicious family treat. It all started with that frozen bread you can buy at the store. The ‘60s were the age of convenience, so if you could buy it pre-made, people did and even bragged about it. When she put that in the cart, excitement began. Anticipation followed as the package was allowed to thaw in the refrigerator until it became so big, it threatened to pop at the seams. That's when she would begin, but the ending was always the best when she would let us kids tear pieces of the dough and throw it in the fat to see what shapes they made. Eating that greasy fried bread with a dab of honey was a treat fit for a king.
Tips: I will give the ingredients and method I just used, but you can decrease as needed. The dough was made by a former pizza-chef family member, with very little measuring of the flour, sugar, and yeast involved. However, just use your favorite bread or pizza dough recipe, or go ahead and buy the frozen dough. It'll work!
Ingredients:
Lard to fill three-quarters heavy iron pot (approximately 2 large buckets or buy in bulk)
5 lbs. Lean ground beef
Salt
Bulk raisins
Bulk dried cranberries
Bulk walnuts
Bulk pecans
Bulk raw cashews
Cinnamon
Flour
Sugar
Fast-rising yeast
Water
Tools:
Rolling pin
Dough press
Paper towels for draining
Method
Thaw dough and let rise, or make the equivalent of two to four loaves of bread or pizza dough and let rise.
Prepare your heavy pot for frying by setting to low heat and adding lard. Do not overfill.
Brown ground beef well in a large pan and salt it generously. I added 3 TBS of kosher salt.
Divide the meat equally into 4 separate bowls. Measure 2 cups of cranberries and 2 cups of pecans into one meat bowl. Into another bowl, add 2 cups of cranberries and 2 cups cashews. To the traditional meat mix, add 2 cups of raisins, 2 cups of walnuts, and 2 tablespoons of cinnamon. Finally, add 4 cups of raisins to the plain raisin meat mix. Mix each of the bowls thoroughly and set aside.
Once the dough has risen, prepare and flour a cutting board or sanitized counter space for rolling out the dough. Use the dough press to cut circles and fill each with as much filling as possible without tearing the dough. You can make and fill a good amount before setting up to fry, or if you have a helper, one person can prepare and the other can fry.
Stand vigilant when you fry. The lard needs to be kept at a hot temperature and the empanadas fry rather quickly. Be sure to flip them gently and remove them to a towel-lined plate. Let them cool a little. They can be eaten warm or cold. 30 seconds in the microwave reheats them nicely from fridge temp.