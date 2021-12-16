I asked my mom about the foods from her childhood. She grew up on a farm in southern Colorado with three brothers and, including herself, six sisters. Since they were farmers, they didn't have fancy foods. They ate a lot of meat and corn, and so much butter that she got sick of it and couldn't eat it when she left the farm at 18 to go to California.
She prepared a dish called panocha, a taboo word in Spanish, nevertheless still used by the mixed Native American families. Her family made it from ground corn flour, called masa, and molasses. It was cooked until dried and eaten for extra energy. I liken it to Tolkien's Lembas bread or Tarahuma's pinole.
When you first make it, it is like a sweet, chewy brownie. Then, as it sits, it turns as hard as a rock. Now, why would anyone want something as hard as a rock? Well, it travels well and is great for energy on long treks.
Ingredients:
3 cups masa (not cornmeal)
2 cups chia seeds
2- 3 cups molasses
Optional: salt or ginger powder
Directions:
In a rectangular microwave-safe container, mix the masa and chia seeds together. Pour molasses into the mixture, and keep adding and stirring until it is fully moistened. It will be a very sticky, thick dough.
Cook in the microwave until firm to the touch (10 minutes in my microwave). The center may still be a little moist. Cut into small bite-sized pieces immediately. You can eat some while warm. The remaining pieces will dry out, and you can take them with you and eat them when you need some extra energy. They can also be placed back in the microwave with a little water for a few seconds to make them soft again.
