These salmon patties are made without breading and are more delicate, but still taste great.

I am definitely not a "fish person.” When I cook fish, I use a lot of spices. Of course, I love British fried fish and chips with lots of tartar sauce and ketchup. Who doesn't? I ate fish sticks when I was young, when there was actually a nice-sized piece of fish in them. I try to eat salmon when I must eat fish, so having a repertoire of salmon recipes is something I strive for. I recommend serving it with fresh asparagus topped with Hollandaise sauce.

Salmon patties are quick and easy to make. Just add your favorite spices.

Salmon Patties

Ingredients:

4 - 14.75 oz cans of salmon

4 eggs

2 tbsp capers

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp oregano

1 tbsp Italian spices

2-4 tbsp olive oil or butter to grease the pan

Directions

Grease a heavy cookie sheet. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. To a large bowl, add the drained salmon, capers, and spices. Stir well, then mix in the eggs until fully incorporated. Form 6 large fish patties and place on the cookie sheet. Cook for 20 minutes, until the temperature reaches at least 160 degrees internally. Halfway through, you may want to loosen the patties, but they are too fragile to flip them.

