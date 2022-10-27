Over the last year and a half, the Biden Administration and congressional Democrats have made it their mission to spend as many taxpayer funds as they possibly can, leading to skyrocketing inflation. Now, the American people are suffering the consequences. Gas prices have hit all-time highs, inflation has skyrocketed, and families are struggling to afford groceries—if they can even find them. Yet, despite such a clear cause-and-effect relationship between bloated government spending and these challenges, Democrats in Congress are trying to take a victory lap on their spending packages while American families are struggling.

It's shameful.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?