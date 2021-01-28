Since 1993 the organization Together for Youth has been working in North Central Washington Communities to help local youth to thrive. Two of the important programs the organization currently is running include the Crime Victim Advocacy program and parenting classes.
Volunteer Teri Githinji was at the Waterville Food Bank Jan. 21 to distribute tote bags promoting the Crime Victim Advocacy program. The bags included information about the program, gloves, ChapStick, sunblock, a lanyard, and a Frisbee.
Together for Youth Executive Director Mando Davila said the project is being promoted in communities throughout Douglas and Chelan Counties.
Gricelda Castro heads up the program as a trained crime victim advocate.
The brochure was given out with the tote bag lists services of the program to include assistance with victims’ rights information, crisis intervention, and safety planning, finding resources, filling out paperwork, and coordinating with organizations to get help.
A program that Together for Youth has been offering for many years is Love & Logic Parenting classes. Usually, these meet in person, but during the pandemic, they are being offered via Zoom.
The next series will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 9. The series provides parenting principles that can be used for children of all ages, based on the core belief that great parenting begins with a strong parent-child relationship.
Topics include communicating effectively with children, setting standards, and having clear expectations. The program is free for participants. The series is sponsored by the Wenatchee School District, so Wenatchee School District families have the chance to sign up first, and then the registration will be opened to all families in Chelan and Douglas Counties.
Davila said those interested in the program should look at the Together for Youth Facebook page for information on when the registration has opened up to all families in the two-county area.
For more information about Together for Youth programs, contact the organization at 662-7201.